Moment jumps from 0-18 Jin Air Green Wings, joins T1 coaching staff

It’s not all about winning, but a few victories here and there never hurt anybody. Fortunately for Kim “Moment” Ji-hwan, his former team, Jin Air Green Wings, didn’t need to win a single game in the LCK Summer Split for him to become a coach of a better team.

Moment, who spent the 2019 season on Jin Air’s coaching staff, has signed with T1 as one of its League of Legends coaches, the organization announced today via Twitter. Moment, along with other incoming coaches, have some big shoes to fill that were left behind by longtime SKT coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun.

T1 LoL on Twitter We’re thrilled to announce that Kim “Moment” Ji-Hwan is the new coach of T1 League of Legends team. Please welcome Moment to the T1 family! #T1WIN #T1Fighting

While all of the blame can’t be put on Moment for Jin Air’s dreadful 2019 season, which included one win and 35 losses, it’s certainly not an ideal resumé for a T1 coach.

Moment also spent some time with REVERSE Gaming in Challengers Korea as a coach. He joins T1 staff that includes Kim Jeong-soo and Lim “Comet” Hye-sung.