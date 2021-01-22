Misfits take down Fnatic in 35-kill slugfest to open 2021 LEC Spring Split

With the last match of the day, Misfits Gaming and Fnatic treated LEC fans to an explosive battle between two teams looking to find some momentum at the beginning of the 2021 Spring Split. In the end, however, it was Misfits’ new-look roster that emerged victorious after 26 minutes.

For Fnatic fans, this was their first chance to see the new roster in action after a tumultuous 2020 offseason that ended with the team’s longtime star AD carry Rekkles leaving for G2 Esports. They eventually signed Upset as the starting ADC, and also replaced Nemesis with former Cloud9 mid laner Nisqy.

Similarly, Misfits went into the offseason looking for answers to multiple questions that popped up during the 2020 regular season. The answers, management hoped, were the signings of HiRit, Vetheo, and Vander.

It didn’t take long for both of these teams to start clashing. By 10 minutes, there were already 11 kills across the board with only an Ocean Drake as the lone objective taken in that time span. Both lineups were jumping into fights whenever they could, and as the game continued forward, Misfits began to come out victorious in the skirmishes.

Fnatic seemed to be on a different page for many of the fights, and they could not coordinate a proper attack when the opportunity presented itself. Misfits, on the other hand, looked a lot more put-together—the team’s rookie mid laner Vetheo had a great game on Zoe, ending with eight kills, five assists, and a flashy outplay leading to a double kill.

Although this isn’t the start that Fnatic fans were hoping for, this opening loss only means that this roster needs a bit of time to gel together as a unit. On the other hand, Misfits will need to prove that this wasn’t just a one-off win by taking down Team Vitality and MAD Lions later this weekend.

