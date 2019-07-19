Misfits’ Neon falls victim to an item shop bug in LEC match against Splyce

Misfits Gaming and Splyce were locked in a tough battle on Summoner’s Rift when Misfits’ AD carry Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík fell victim to a bug in the game’s item shop during week five of the 2019 LEC Summer Split.

To spectators, it looked like Neon accidentally sold one of his finished items, Essence Reaver, instead of selling his health pot. Misfits called for a pause, but referees deemed it as a player mistake and allowed the game to continue. This was a huge decision by the referees because it greatly set back Neon’s power.

Ben Spoont on Twitter I’ll reserve final judgment on the Neon/shop interaction until all facts are known including what information was or was not available to the refs at the time (game logs, POV etc) and what was used or not used to make their decision at the time.

The referee’s choice, however, was proven wrong by people who were watching Neon’s Pro View stream. In the video, it’s clear that Neon clicked on the health pot in order to sell it, but the Essence Reaver was sold instead. He never even clicked on the item, but it registered as such.

For further proof, Riot’s official match history shows that Neon actually sold both the health pot and the Essence Reaver. This is obviously not true—the health pot is clearly visible in his inventory after the bug. He also only gained 2,310 gold, which is exactly how much Neon would have made back if he sold the Essence Reaver.

Splyce eventually beat Misfits in 35 minutes. This is an unfortunate outcome for Misfits, who have been searching for some signs of hope after a disappointing season so far. The management even replaced its entire starting roster in an attempt to find success, but things like this won’t help their cause either.