Meteos calls for Riot to ‘seriously fix’ how easily solo laners can steal jungle camps in League

The ex-pro is fed up with the current state of the jungle.

Meteos has voiced his concerns about the state of the jungle in League of Legends, urging Riot Games to make changes.

The former professional player expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter, complaining to the devs about how easily solo laners can invade jungle camps in Summoner’s Rift.

“Riot seriously needs to fix how easily laners can take jungle camps,” Meteos said on Aug. 8. “I’ve had so many games where a solo laner with no items just walks into my jungle and takes every camp without losing any meaningful time or hp.” He also tagged August Browning and Phlox, two devs responsible for game design and balance.

Meteos explained that it’s perfectly fine for solo laners to take jungle camps every now and then, but he’s annoyed how easily they can take camps without losing any of their own resources.

“It’s not even my laners that I have an issue with, it’s the enemy top solo laners,” Meteos said, pointing to champions like Talon, Darius, and Pantheon who can “kill camps faster than junglers do from their +% damage to monsters.”

To fix this issue, Meteos has one possible solution. “The increased damage to monster effects should be attached to the jungle item,” he said.

As for the next patch, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Aug 10, the devs are barely touching the jungle. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer, said the devs are “focusing on stability” for the rest of the season.