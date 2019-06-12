18 mins ago League of Legends

Riot launches new Meowkai and Pool Party-themed merch to kick off the summer

Celebrate the season with dad hats and catling slippers.

Image via Riot Games

Summer may not officially start for another week, but Riot Games is already preparing fans for the seasonal heat with a new line of merchandise items—some of which are limited edition, so fans better act fast.

Pool Party is coming in hot this summer. For starters, Riot has launched a new, limited edition set of mini figurines including Lee Sin, Graves, Leona, Lulu, and Draven all dressed in their Pool-Party attire. The set costs $35 for all five characters, but fans can add mini Pool Party Renekton to their collection as a stand-alone purchase for $10.

Additionally, the League of Legends developer has released new clothing items for the summer-themed skin line, including a $40 button-down tee and three unique “dad hats” that feature a pineapple, a coconut, or a teal octopus for $30 each. Lastly, fans can pick up a new, limited edition set of three Pool Party pins including a shocked crab, a surfboard, and a green octopus for $20.

Not a fan of the water? No problem. Riot has also launched a new line of cat-themed Meowkai merch, including a new unisex Meowkai onesie for $75 and pair of purple kitty slippers costing $20. Meowkai’s catling is also getting its own chance to shine as a new 8.5 inch plushie for fans to add to their collection.