The League of Legends 2019 World Championship main stage groups have been drawn

Riot Games has finally revealed all of the groups for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship main stage and there’s plenty of spice to be handed around.

Group A is pretty tough. North America’s Cloud9 were drawn with European powerhouse G2 Esports and Korea’s fiery second seed, Griffin. This group should be interesting for League fans. Cloud9 are well known for surprising their opponents during the group stage, while G2 and Griffin are two of the best teams at the tournament this year.

Group B, on the other hand, might look like a bit of a cakewalk for China’s FunPlus Phoenix, who will be going up against the LMS’ J Team and the VCS’ Gigabyte Marines. FPX were incredibly dominant during the 2019 LPL Summer Split, losing only three games throughout the entire season, including the playoffs.

Many people are considering Group C to be the ever-lethal Group of Death because perennial champions SK Telecom T1, Europe’s second seed Fnatic, and China’s Royal Never Give Up were all slotted together. All three teams have looked strong this year, which should make for some of the most entertaining matches of the tournament.

Finally, Group D might have given NA fans some hope. Team Liquid are grouped together with the slumping Invictus Gaming and AHQ Esports Club. Liquid last faced off against IG at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational and they upset the Chinese powerhouse in four games. Could this be the year that Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng and crew finally qualify for the Worlds playoffs?

Worlds 2019 will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with the play-in stage in Berlin. You can check out the group draw for the play-in stage here.