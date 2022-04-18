MAD Lions to reportedly bench Reeker from LEC lineup

Nisqy and Vetheo are reportedly some of the mid laners the organization is considering for the next split.

German League of Legends mid laner Steven “Reeker” Chen is about to leave MAD Lions ahead of the 2022 LEC Summer Split, according to a report by Jaxon.

Should the roster change go through, Reeker would likely join another team, sources have told Jaxon. There are several teams interested in the services of the 20-year-old, including LVP Superliga teams KOI and Giants. MAD Lions, on the other hand, is currently exploring players to fill Reeker’s spot, including Fnatic substitute Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer and Misfits player Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié.

Reeker joined MAD Lions from BIG in November 2021 to replace Marek “Humanoid” Brázdand, who signed with Fnatic for 2022. The German mid laner debuted in the European league this year and even though he had an average rookie split, MAD Lions finished spring with an 8-10 record and failed to reach the playoffs.

The results have been underwhelming for MAD Lions. They won both LEC splits in 2021 and made it into the playoffs of MSI and Worlds. The team were expecting a better campaign this year despite the additions of newcomers Reeker and bot laner William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen for 2022.

The 2022 LEC Summer Split is expected to kick off in June, so MAD Lions and other European teams will have plenty of time to evaluate their League rosters for the remainder of the season.