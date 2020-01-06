MAD Lions finalizes Academy roster for 2020 Spring Split

MAD Lions unveiled its new Academy League of Legends lineup today, featuring a couple of young faces that should prove to be useful in the coming months.

In the top lane, MAD Lions Madrid will be starting Jorge “Werlyb” Moreno-Torres, who last played for SK Gaming Prime in the 2019 ESL Meisterschaft in Germany. He played for SK Gaming during the 2019 LEC Spring Split. The team had a 9-9 record and they were eliminated during the first round of the playoffs.

MAD Lions LoL Español on Twitter Bienvenidos a vuestra nueva casa. Bienvenidos a MAD Lions Madrid. @werlyb @Koldo_LoL @HatrixxLoL @Flakked_LoL @Prime_0P (Pendiente de aprobación por Riot) #goMAD https://t.co/qFemwnhcvf

The team will also welcome jungler Luis “Koldo” Pérez, mid laner Jørgen “Hatrixx” Elgåen, AD carry Victor “Flakked” Lirola, and support Olivier “Prime” Payet. A majority of the roster hasn’t played in the LEC yet, but they still have plenty of potential.

Alvar “Araneae” Aleñar will be taking up head coaching duties for MAD Lions Madrid, a role he’s filled for the past few years. He joined MAD Lions in 2017 after spending some time with teams like Origen and Baskonia Esports. He’ll be joined by assistant coach Jesús “Falco” Rubio, who’s also been with MAD Lions since 2017.

European regional teams have been consistently developing great talent over the past few years and MAD Lions is one of the premier organizations that can help a budding young star flourish. We might even see some of these new players reach the LEC in 2020 if their time with the Academy team is successful.