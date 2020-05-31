LS misses Mid Season Cup finals due to confirmed coronavirus case in his building

If you wondered why League of Legends caster Nick “LS” De Cesare was missing from today’s Mid Season Cup final cast, then look no further.

The popular streamer announced today that another resident of his apartment block tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahhh, there was just a corona case reported at my building. — Galileo Galilei (@LSXYZ9) May 31, 2020

For safety measures there have been multiple restrictions at both the Korean LoL Park and the Chinese LoL Studio. One of them included testing all the staff and players before they enter each one to maintain the safety of all people involved.

LS arrived at the LoL Park, but was notified that a coronavirus case was found in his apartment building. As a result, he was denied entrance even though he was showing no symptoms of the virus.

Update: Just prior to arriving at LoLPark, due to the CoronaVirus case at my apt building, I'm not allowed to enter LoLPark and thus won't be able to cast the finals today. While I have no symptoms or anything, this is the safest measure for everyone involved. Sorry. #LCK — Galileo Galilei (@LSXYZ9) May 31, 2020

COVID-19 has been messing up plans for multiple events in both traditional sports and esports. While most companies took precarious measures to protect those involved in the scene, they have no control over the neighbors of their staff and players involved in the scene. As a result, we might get to see more cases like this in the future unless a cure is found by then.

The Mid Season Cup culminated today with the finals between two LPL teams, FunPlus Phoenix against Top Esports. FunPlus Phoenix were no match for Top Esports who has mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding as their main carry.