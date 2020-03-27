LPL’s first seed eStar get backdoored by LNG

In an intense 50-minute LPL match today where a win by eStar was imminent due to their superior teamfight potential, a swift decision by LGN’s top laner Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun allowed his team to upset the first seed.

EStar had a superior team composition, itemization, and teamfight potential. After catching LNG’s support without his flash, they were able to kill him and make the fight a five-vs-four for a minute. LNG didn’t give up once their support was killed, though, and fought back to defend their Nexus.

With eStar slowly retreating due to the poke from Azir and hard engage from Flandre’s Aatrox, which considerably diminished their health bars, their base remained exposed to a wave of minions from LNG.

EStar tried to retreat, but at that moment, Flandrew saw an opportunity. He teleported to the minion wave that was near the downed inhibitor in eStar’s base.

EStar tried to recall to their backdoored base, but LNG’s remaining players put a stop to that. Understanding that they wouldn’t be left to recall in peace, eStar started running toward their base using Bard’s portal to cover huge distances.

EStar’s Bard was even able to use his ultimate to stop Flandre in his tracks. But after coming out of the stasis effect, Flandre was able to deliver the fatal blow and secure the win for LNG.

