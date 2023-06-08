LoL’s next champion finally has a tentative PBE release date

At the start of this year, Riot Games said League of Legends would be receiving two new champions, including Milio and a new Darkin character named Naafiri.

And now, in a rapid-fire question-and-answer video today, executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and studio head Andrei “Meddler” van Roon gave a bit more details about the unreleased assassin, including when players can expect to see her on the PBE.

You asked, @RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler answered. From balance, to Ask Riot. Naafiri, to the new mode—check out some rapid Q&A🔥 pic.twitter.com/4OWBCkDYGm — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 8, 2023

According to Meddler, Naafiri will be available for summoners to try out later this month, around the end of June. The devs didn’t give a specific date for when they’ll be putting the champion out for testing, but more details should surface over the next few weeks as the release day approaches.

Naafiri is a hunter based out of Shurima who uses her Darkin assassin abilities to track down her enemies. She’s been hinted at to be a “dog” by several teasers and by Meddler himself. She was designed to be played in the mid lane and wields a dagger to burst down her enemies. Naafiri is also going to be built more for macro plays so players with lesser game knowledge can still pilot her with decent efficiency.

“We hope to lower the burden of that execution and allow much more concentration on the macro plays with Naafiri,” lead champion producer Alexia Gao said. “With the change to assassin gameplay that Naafiri brings, we also built a lot of new tech to accommodate her unique gameplay thematic that should help make it feel more alive, dynamic, and decluttered.”

Look forward to trying out Naafiri when she drops onto the PBE later this month.

