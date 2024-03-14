LoL player names role they had the hardest time with in ‘Perfectionist’ challenge

There are hundreds of challenges for players to complete in League of Legends, but some are particularly difficult, like the Perfectionist challenge. A player who recently finished this tricky task outlined the role they had the toughest time with.

AzukAnon shared their thoughts on completing the challenge on Reddit on March 13. They are one of two people in North America who have complete the Perfectionist challenge in League, which requires you to have an S+ rating on every champion in the game. During their journey, it was AD carries that were the toughest to master.

“One of the more general observations is that of all the champion archetypes, I had by far the hardest time with ADCs. This is due to what I have dubbed the ADC effect,” they wrote.

ADCs don’t have an easy time in League.

AzukAnon explained the ADCs were the hardest to master since they always get focused in teamfights. According to the player, when trying to get an S+ rating in a game, you can’t have more than four to five deaths. But, when playing as a marksman, you are the primary target for enemies, regardless of the state of the game.

” I had countless ADC games that were effectively disqualified from a possible S+ very early, simply because people will focus the ADC at all costs,” they added.

The player also outlined other champions they had a difficult time with, like Alistar, Milio, Azir, and Yuumi. When it comes to the latter, Yuumi, they even tried the champion on mid lane and top lane, though, despite solid KDA ratios, they still couldn’t receive S+ ratings.

Still, it’s not surprising to see ADCs as the toughest role to receive S+ on. If you don’t score some early kills in the bot lane and entirely snowball the game, you have a hard time avoiding enemy bruisers, assassins, and mages throughout the games. I myself always focus marksmen regardless of the state of the game, but that could just be my Silver mentality.

