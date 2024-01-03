LoL player has perfect solution to your solo queue woes

League of Legends is known for being toxic despite not even having a voice chat. This player might have found a way for you to escape all the negativity and still be able to win your ranked games.

On Jan. 3, a player named Mahazzel wrote about how using the chat in the game is “straight up a net negative,” even if you just read it. We all know that some players in the League are overly aggressive, and even though the OP said they’re not a toxic person themselves, they decided to turn off the game’s chat to “not end up in a mental hospital.”

League chat in a nutshell. Image via Riot Games

Obviously, the main risk in doing this is potentially losing out on communication, especially after the latest ping changes, which were, funnily enough, made to lower toxicity. But the player assured turning off the chat didn’t negatively affect their games but quite the opposite. They ranked up from Emerald to Master and have had way more fun in the game since there’s no need to deal with teammates’ nonsense.

Even with limited communication tools, solo queue players use the chat mostly to flame their teammates for one thing or another, which doesn’t help anyone on the team. And if you get sucked into an argument with an angry teammate, chances are, things will escalate even more, resulting in your own ruined mood. As the player said, most of these interactions are a “dialogue tree with no winning combination of messages,” and instead of trying to talk sense into an angry jungler, you can just focus on your own game.

Most of the time, chat is truly useless in League games, and although there might be some fun interactions with others, it’s just a dumpster fire of negativity for the most part. Get rid of that, and life on the Rift immediately becomes brighter.

There’s still a matter of pings and someone spamming you with them to death, but unfortunately, that’s a vital communication tool. Don’t disable pings despite how tempted you might be to do that, but remember that you can always mute players individually in each match.