LoL PBE reveals massive changes to Kindred, Evelynn, and general jungling

Although we’re approaching the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, Riot Games is already preparing for some drastic changes to the meta after the tournament has finished.

On the League PBE, significant changes have been made to a handful of junglers in today’s current rotation of viable champions, including Kindred, Evelynn, Kayn, and Kha’Zix. There are also some big changes to general jungling mechanics that could hit live servers in a future patch if the developers deem the updates balanced.

Kindred nerfs:

• E base slow reduced from 50% to 30%

• E base slow reduced from 50% to 30%

• E health ratio reduced from 8% missing to 5%

Kindred, for example, could be getting hit with a 20 percent nerf to her Mounting Dread’s slow and health ratio damage. Evelynn‘s Allure slow has been nerfed by 35 percent, her empowered Whiplash was reduced at all levels, and her ultimate ability’s AP ratio is also getting a 15 percent reduction.

Additionally, Kayn‘s W ability, Blade’s Reach, is getting its bonus AD ratio reduced by 30 percent, while Kha’Zix Q’s bonus AD ratio has been cut down by 10 percent.

Over the last few patches, these four junglers have been some of the most-played champions in the role for those ranked Diamond and above, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. Each champion can fit into their specific roles on a team, whether you need another reliable DPS threat like Kindred, a deadly assassin like Evelynn or Kha’Zix, or a frightening Swiss Army knife-like Kayn.

Jungle changes:

• Epic monster damage reduction reduced from 20% to 5%

• Damage against pets and champs changed from 20 – 160 (1 – 18) to 40 – 100 (6 – 18)

• Slow duration reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5

• Gustwalker MS reduced from 45% to 35% pic.twitter.com/BgFvcmsWi6 — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) August 18, 2023

General jungling mechanics are also getting some changes on the PBE, including a 15 percent nerf to epic monster damage reduction when near allies. As a result, this could cause tankier options to rise up in the meta, especially for teams that like to focus on objective control.

Lastly, both Gustwalker and Mosstomper jungler pets are getting changes, with the former getting a 1- percent movement speed boost reduction and a monster takedown movement speed reduction of 15 percent. The latter, however, will get a 10 percent tenacity and slow resist nerf, along with a late-game nerf to its shield.

