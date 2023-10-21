LoL junglers need to spam this OP champion pick in solo queue before Patch 13.21

Whenever a massive League of Legends patch takes place, players are often quick to find the strongest picks in the ever-evolving meta. In Patch 13.20, for example, Riot Games made a plethora of changes that have made way for a new king of the jungle—and he’s zooming past the competition with the highest win rate in the game.

Rammus has been the best-performing champion of the patch, boasting an impressive 54 percent win rate among players ranked Platinum and higher, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. The classic jungle pick has been running rampant in solo queue over the last update, which has caused Riot to send out some nerfs to the champion in Patch 13.21.

The Armordillo’s newfound power lies in the recent changes that Riot made to jungle pets, especially after they buffed armor scaling on pet damage by 10 percent while also giving Mosstomper a larger shield. Even though Mosstomper’s tenacity and slow resists were removed, Rammus has enough mobility and built-in resists that it hasn’t affected him as much.

By taking advantage of these new buffs, Rammus can zoom across the map in the early-to-mid game to find quick ganks for his side lanes while tanking an absurd amount of damage from champions and turrets alike. Once he is able to build Thornmail, he is a force to be reckoned with for any sort of team composition, but especially those with heavy DPS and AD.

There are only a few more days until Patch 13.21 releases, which will introduce new nerfs to Rammus that will hit his Q damage and lower his W resists by a significant amount. This should help lower his durability and his general effectiveness as a frontline beast that can’t be touched as the game continues forward.

Patch 13.21 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, Oct. 25, so spam as many games of Rammus as you can before it’s too late.

About the author