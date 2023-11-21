LoL item changes to Zhonya’s Hourglass, Stopwatch, and Perfect Timing rune, explained

Next year, League of Legends is undergoing a massive facelift on Summoner’s Rift.

Riot Games is introducing a whole slew of different changes to the game with some big adjustments to major items across the board, including Stopwatch, the Perfect Timing rune, and Zhonya’s Hourglass.

These items and runes have been some of the most controversial in the game’s history since they allow players to enter Stasis mode and become invulnerable for a few moments. Stasis has been a staple for most mages in the game since it gives them a way to avoid any burst attacks from assassins trying to pop them in the backline.

In the next season, however, the Stasis system will be getting some major shifts to help alleviate some gameplay pain points. Here are the changes coming to Zhonya’s, Stopwatch, and Perfect Timing in League’s 2024 season.

All Stopwatch, Perfect Timing, and Zhonya’s changes

To start things off, Stopwatch and Perfect Timing are being removed from the game. It isn’t known if Riot will be adding a new rune to the Inspiration tree to replace Perfect Timing, but players will not be able to acquire an early Stopwatch next year.

Before any assassin mains start celebrating too much, however, note that Stopwatch’s Stasis effect is simply being moved to another important item component in Zhonya’s build path, Seeker’s Armguard. Now, players who build Seeker’s Armguard can activate the item to enter Stasis, making it much more valuable than in the past.

With this added effect, Seeker’s Armguard will also cost 1,600 gold and require two Amplifying Tomes, a Cloth Armor, and 500 gold to create. The build path for Zhonya’s is also changing since it will require a Needlessly Large Rod to complete alongside the Seeker’s Armguard, instead of a Stopwatch.

Guardian Angel changes

Marksman mains will also need to be wary of some changes to Guardian Angel, an essential item that allows players to revive once after dying during a fight. The build for the item has been changed significantly, with players having to purchase a B.F. Sword and the new Steel Sigil item on top of 950 gold.

Players can test out these early item changes on the League PBE now.