LoL creation lets players explore what Summoner’s Rift would look like in real life

Summoner’s Rift is the ultimate iconic element from the decade-old game League of Legends, and a fan paid tribute to it by recreating the midlane on Unreal Engine 5, showing what it would look like in real life.

The player shared a video of their development project on a Reddit thread on April 20, showing an incredibly high-quality version of the Summoner’s Rift.

It features trees, and grass textures, as well as fire and water animations to make it full of life. Players can easily envision themselves playing their favorite champions on the map, or even wander as if it was a real hiking spot.

Although only the midlane part was polished, the fan also recreated the other lanes and the main walls from the jungle, showing the map in full perspective.

The fan-made project rapidly received numerous positive responses from League players. “Leaked Season 2024 launch cinematic,” joked a user under the thread, referring to the underwhelming video Riot Games shared ahead of the 2023 season on January 10. “I can hear my pc exploding,” joked another user.

Summoner’s Rift is the most iconic area from League, available since launch and still played as the game’s main mode.

Fans have recreated it in many ways over the years while the title’s graphics remain the same in essence, despite some graphic improvements brought over time.

Now that more powerful technologies have appeared in video game development, it’s intriguing to see how the map would have possibly looked if it was released today and followed the latest standards.