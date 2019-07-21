Team Liquid clinch the first spot in the 2019 LCS Summer Split playoffs with a win over Golden Guardians

Team Liquid secured the first spot in the 2019 LCS Summer Split playoffs today after a dominant showing against Golden Guardians. No one was really questioning whether this star-studded roster would make it to the postseason, but Liquid have truly been the most dominant team we’ve seen in the LCS in some time.

This time around, Liquid’s superstar bot lane duo took over with absolute ease. Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng and Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in outclassed Victor “FBI” Huang and Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun in lane, while the rest of Liquid were simply too smart and aggressive for Golden Guardians to handle.

LCS on Twitter With that #TLWIN, @TeamLiquidLoL clinch their spot in the 2019 #LCS Summer Playoffs!

This has been a scene that LCS fans have grown accustomed to. Liquid overwhelm a majority of their opponents with the sheer amount of firepower on their roster and smart, decisive shotcalling. In the post-game interview, Liquid’s star mid laner Nicolaj Jensen was positive that no one in the league could challenge them.

“That’s a tough question. I’d probably say ourselves,” Jensen said when asked who could be a challenge for Liquid in the playoffs. “I don’t think any of the other teams look super amazing right now, so it’s hard to say.”

As Jensen mentioned, it’s important that Liquid don’t get complacent just because they’re the best team in the region right now. Superteams can be dethroned if they aren’t careful and there are still some talented squads that can surprise Liquid if they get overconfident.