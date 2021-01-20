Liiv SANDBOX open up the second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split with a win against Afreeca Freecs

Liiv SANDBOX opened up the second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split with a crucial 2-0 win against Afreeca Freecs.

The team looked much better compared to last week, they had better drafts and superb individual performances. The first game MVP went to the mid laner Fate, who had a stellar performance on Orianna, finishing the game deathless with a 4/0/7 score. The second game MVP went to former T1 support Effort, who picked up Nautilus and carried the game for his team.

📍 Match Result



1 주차와는 다른 화끈하고 강렬한 경기력🔥

아프리카 프릭스와의 경기에서 2:0으로 승리하였습니다. 응원해주신 팬 여러분들 감사합니다!



A much stronger performance than week 1🔥

We won our game against Afreeca Freecs 2:0. Thank you to all out fans for supporting us! pic.twitter.com/IgjGkTxWqy — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) January 20, 2021

This League of Legends series began with both teams securing power picks. LSB picked up Taliyah and Samira, while AFS picked up Kai’Sa, Camille, and Viktor. Both teams were farming up early on and trading blow for blow. Even though the teams were even in kills, LSB was also focusing on picking up neutral objectives such as the dragon, Rift Herald, and Baron. This came in handy later on once the game pace slowed down. LSB picked up the Mountain Dragon Soul and became straight up unkillable for AFS squad, finishing the first game after a 34-minute teamfight.

The second game looked one-sided with AFS struggling to make plays on any lane. LSB capitalized on this and with the help of Effort’s Nautilus, kept acquiring early leads on every lane. LSB slowly choked AFS out before finishing the game at 25 minutes.

LSB’s next match up will be against DRX. Tune in at 5am CT on Friday, Jan. 22 to see if LSB can secure their second win of the split.

