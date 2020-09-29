LGD Gaming wins decisive series over Rainbow7 in convincing three-game sweep

With a burst of momentum and a sudden change of pace in tow, LGD Gaming won the first best-of-five of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship over the LLN’s Rainbow7.

After only three games that lasted an average of just over 32 minutes each, LGD was able to finish off R7 in convincing fashion.

And while this result would have made a ton of sense coming into the tournament, there were certainly shades of doubt surrounding LGD coming into this series, as the LPL’s 4th seed had lost a 40-minute thriller to Rainbow7 back on the second day of the Play-in Stage. To see such a dramatic turnaround in such a short amount of time was certainly a welcome sight.

Throughout the entirety of today’s match, LGD looked like a brand new team. After securing first blood in all three of their victories, LGD was able to take its early game momentum and snowball their leads into three surefire victories.

A major contributing factor in LGD’s effort today was a bounceback performance from Han “Peanut” Wang-ho. His ability to lock down objectives and secure game-changing picks in all three games resulted in a scoreline of 9/5/18 across the course of the series. Peanut significantly turned things around from his original performances during the round robin phase of the play-ins, where he and the rest of LGD looked outclassed by nearly every one of their opponents in Group B.

But in today’s rematch against Rainbow7, LGD swung the pendulum in an entirely different direction, setting themselves up for another best-of-five tomorrow against the OPL’s Legacy Esports.

LGD hasn’t faced off against Legacy in the Play-in Stage yet, considering the Oceanic champions had been playing over in Group A. But in tomorrow’s meeting between the two teams, a spot in the main event of the World Championship will be on the line.

As for Rainbow7, their tournament run has come to a close. Four years have passed since the last time a Latin American team reached the Group Stage at Worlds. With R7 falling today, the region will have to wait at least another year for a chance at glory.