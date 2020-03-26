LEC’s last Match of the Week is between G2 Esports and Misfits Gaming

Febiven and Perkz are back at it again in the mid lane.

The 2020 LEC Spring Split might be winding down, but there’s still one more Match of the Week to look forward to between European powerhouse G2 Esports and a revitalized Misfits Gaming roster.

The teaser video posted by Riot Games today had a big focus on the resurgence of Misfits’ veteran mid laner Febiven and how he revived his career with his new team. Febiven’s struggles in North America with Clutch Gaming were tough to watch for some League of Legends fans, but it was arguably more difficult to see him stumble in his return to Europe.

It took him a whole year to find his form, and now, he’s become one of the best mid laners in the league once more. Surrounded by a plethora of young, fiery talent, it looks like Febiven has found his passion for the game again—and it’s showed in his great performances over the split.

Waiting for him at the end of the tunnel, however, is G2’s mid lane phenom, Perkz. Although Febiven was wearing different jerseys in the past, the rivalry between the two star mid laners has stayed the same over the last few years. The 21-year-old has been a key piece to G2’s success throughout the organization’s history and this year has been no different.

The last time these two teams faced off against each other, however, Misfits won behind strong performances from the team’s various rookies like Razork, Dan Dan, and Bvoy. This time around, Febiven might need to put in more work to help his team gain momentum before the postseason rolls along.

You can watch G2 and Misfits in action when the LEC concludes on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.