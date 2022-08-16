The 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs are set to begin in two weeks, pitting the best League of Legends talent in the region against one another for World Championship qualification after what was a competitive Summer Split.

G2 Esports, who enter the playoffs as the first seed, have already qualified for this year’s Worlds in North America due to the LCL being unable to send representatives. This resulted in the LEC receiving an extra spot, and since the playoff format for the region is structured for three teams to qualify, the first seed in the regular season automatically qualified for Worlds.

Therefore, three teams are remaining to represent the LEC at Worlds, and they’ll be determined by the results in the Summer Split playoffs. These teams will compete in a double-elimination format with the top four seeds entering through the upper bracket and the bottom two starting their run in the lower bracket.

The competition will begin on Aug. 26 and take place over the course of three weeks, concluding with the finals that will be held in Malmö, Sweden. This will then determine the four teams heading to North America to represent the LEC in late September. The top two teams will directly qualify for the Worlds group stage.

Here are the matchups in the bracket for the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs:

Screengrab via Leaguepedia

Round one

Upper bracket:

Aug. 26, 11am CT – Rogue vs. MAD Lions

Aug. 27, 10am CT – G2 Esports vs. Misfits

Lower bracket:

Aug. 28, 10am CT – Fnatic vs. Excel

Round two

Lower bracket:

TBA

Round three

Lower bracket:

TBA

Semifinals

Upper bracket:

TBA

Lower bracket:

TBA

Finals

TBA