The 2023 LEC Winter Split is underway, marking the debut of a new era of the European League of Legends ecosystem. With new teams and an entirely different seasonal format, the league is starting to heat up in ways that will melt the Berlin snow and fire up the crowds at the LEC Studios.
With only three weeks of regular season play, two weeks of group stage action, and a final week of playoffs, the pressure is even higher for any teams looking to qualify for the next round of competition. Not a lot of chances are available for teams to reach the top of the standings, so every single game will matter for each squad.
As a result, it’ll be important to keep track of who is still eligible to qualify for the upcoming group stage. The top eight teams in the regular season will move on, while the bottom two are automatically eliminated. After the group stage, however, only four teams will remain to battle it out in a double-elimination draw for the trophy.
2023 LEC Winter Split standings
These standings will be updated at the end of every match day.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1)
|G2 Esports
|3-0
|1)
|Team Vitality
|3-0
|3)
|KOI
|2-1
|3)
|MAD Lions
|2-1
|5)
|Excel Esports
|1-2
|5)
|Fnatic
|1-2
|5)
|SK Gaming
|1-2
|5)
|Team BDS
|1-2
|5)
|Team Heretics
|1-2
|10)
|Astralis
|0-3
2023 LEC Winter Split regular season schedule and results
All times are in CT and subject to change. Matches will be updated at the end of every week.
Week one
Saturday, Jan. 21
- 11am: G2 1-0 XL
- 12pm: KOI 1-0 BDS
- 1pm: TH 1-0 AST
- 2pm: MAD 1-0 SK
- 3pm: VIT 1-0 FNC
Sunday, Jan. 22
- 11am: BDS 1-0 SK
- 12pm: MAD 1-0 AST
- 1pm: VIT 1-0 TH
- 2pm: KOI 1-0 XL
- 3pm: G2 1-0 FNC
Monday, Jan. 23
- 11am: SK 1-0 TH
- 12pm: XL 1-0 BDS
- 1pm: G2 1-0 AST
- 2pm: FNC 1-0 KOI
- 3pm: VIT 1-0 MAD
Week two
Saturday, Jan. 28
- 11am: AST vs. VIT
- 12pm: FNC vs. BDS
- 1pm: KOI vs. TH
- 2pm: G2 vs. SK
- 3pm: XL vs. MAD
Sunday, Jan. 29
- 11am: AST vs. BDS
- 12pm: SK vs. VIT
- 1pm: G2 vs. TH
- 2pm: FNC vs. XL
- 3pm: KOI vs. MAD
Monday, Jan. 30
- 11am: XL vs. AST
- 12pm: BDS vs. MAD
- 1pm: KOI vs. SK
- 2pm: G2 vs. VIT
- 3pm: FNC vs. TH
Week three
Saturday, Feb. 4
- 11am: SK vs. AST
- 12pm: TH vs. XL
- 1pm: BDS vs. G2
- 2pm: VIT vs. KOI
- 3pm: FNC vs. MAD
Sunday, Feb. 5
- 11am: TH vs. BDS
- 12pm: AST vs. KOI
- 1pm: FNC vs. SK
- 2pm: VIT vs. XL
- 3pm: MAD vs. G2
Monday, Feb. 6
- 11am: MAD vs. TH
- 12pm: FNC vs. AST
- 1pm: SK vs. XL
- 2pm: KOI vs. G2
- 3pm: VIT vs. BDS