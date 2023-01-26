The 2023 LEC Winter Split is underway, marking the debut of a new era of the European League of Legends ecosystem. With new teams and an entirely different seasonal format, the league is starting to heat up in ways that will melt the Berlin snow and fire up the crowds at the LEC Studios.

With only three weeks of regular season play, two weeks of group stage action, and a final week of playoffs, the pressure is even higher for any teams looking to qualify for the next round of competition. Not a lot of chances are available for teams to reach the top of the standings, so every single game will matter for each squad.

As a result, it’ll be important to keep track of who is still eligible to qualify for the upcoming group stage. The top eight teams in the regular season will move on, while the bottom two are automatically eliminated. After the group stage, however, only four teams will remain to battle it out in a double-elimination draw for the trophy.

2023 LEC Winter Split standings

These standings will be updated at the end of every match day.

Placement Team Record 1) G2 Esports 3-0 1) Team Vitality 3-0 3) KOI 2-1 3) MAD Lions 2-1 5) Excel Esports 1-2 5) Fnatic 1-2 5) SK Gaming 1-2 5) Team BDS 1-2 5) Team Heretics 1-2 10) Astralis 0-3

2023 LEC Winter Split regular season schedule and results

All times are in CT and subject to change. Matches will be updated at the end of every week.

Week one

Saturday, Jan. 21

11am: G2 1 -0 XL

-0 XL 12pm: KOI 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 1pm: TH 1 -0 AST

-0 AST 2pm: MAD 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 3pm: VIT 1-0 FNC

Sunday, Jan. 22

11am: BDS 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 12pm: MAD 1 -0 AST

-0 AST 1pm: VIT 1 -0 TH

-0 TH 2pm: KOI 1 -0 XL

-0 XL 3pm: G2 1-0 FNC

Monday, Jan. 23

11am: SK 1 -0 TH

-0 TH 12pm: XL 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 1pm: G2 1 -0 AST

-0 AST 2pm: FNC 1 -0 KOI

-0 KOI 3pm: VIT 1-0 MAD

Week two

Saturday, Jan. 28

11am: AST vs. VIT

12pm: FNC vs. BDS

1pm: KOI vs. TH

2pm: G2 vs. SK

3pm: XL vs. MAD

Sunday, Jan. 29

11am: AST vs. BDS

12pm: SK vs. VIT

1pm: G2 vs. TH

2pm: FNC vs. XL

3pm: KOI vs. MAD

Monday, Jan. 30

11am: XL vs. AST

12pm: BDS vs. MAD

1pm: KOI vs. SK

2pm: G2 vs. VIT

3pm: FNC vs. TH

Week three

Saturday, Feb. 4

11am: SK vs. AST

12pm: TH vs. XL

1pm: BDS vs. G2

2pm: VIT vs. KOI

3pm: FNC vs. MAD

Sunday, Feb. 5

11am: TH vs. BDS

12pm: AST vs. KOI

1pm: FNC vs. SK

2pm: VIT vs. XL

3pm: MAD vs. G2

Monday, Feb. 6