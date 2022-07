The 2022 LEC Summer Split split is picking up right where the league left off after a surprising spring season in April. The reigning 2021 Summer Split champions and World Championship quarterfinalists MAD Lions fell off hard, finishing in seventh place with no Spring Playoffs and no points earned towards Worlds 2022. The Vitality “superteam” looked exceptionally shaky, finishing 9-9 in group play and narrowly taking fifth place.

Now the 10 teams will meet again in the 2022 LEC Summer Split, in another double round-robin stage that requires each team to play every team in two best-of-ones. But even teams like G2 Esports and Rogue leading in points can’t afford to get complacent; if they finish seventh-10th in summer, they lose all their Worlds points.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the LEC’s Summer Split, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

LEC 2022 Summer Split teams and rosters

Here are the 10 teams competing in LEC Summer 2022, including the official or presumed starting rosters. They are listed in order of their final placements in Spring 2022.

G2 Esports BrokenBlade, Jankos, Caps, Flakked, Targamas

Rogue Odoamne, Malrang, Larssen, Comp, Trymbi

Fnatic Wunder, Razork, Humanoid, Upset, Hylissang

Misfits Gaming Irrelevant, Shlatan, Vetheo, Neon, Mersa

Team Vitality Alphari, Haru, Perkz, Carzzy, Labrov

Excel Esports Finn, Markoon, Nukeduck, Patrik, Mikyx

MAD Lions Armut, Elyoya, Nisqy, UNF0RGIVEN, Kaiser

SK Gaming Jenax, Gilius, Sertuss, Jezu, Treatz

Team BDS Agresivoo, Cinkrof, NUCLEARINT, xMatty, Erdote

Astralis Vizicsacsi, Xerxe, Dajor, Kobbe, JeongHoon



LEC Summer 2022 Standings

Standings will be updated at the end of every week.

Placement Team Record 1 XL 5-2 1 Fnatic 5-2 1 Rogue 5-2 4 MAD 4-3 5 G2 4-3 6 Vitality 4-3 7 Astralis 3-4 8 Misfits 3-4 9 SK 1-6 10 BDS 1-6

LEC 2022 Summer Split schedule

All times are in CT and subject to change. Schedule for weeks three and onward are to be determined. Matches will be updated at the end of every match day.

Week One

June 17

11am: MAD 1 -0 Vitality

-0 Vitality 12pm: SK 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 1pm: XL 1 -0 Misfits

-0 Misfits 2pm: G2 1 -0 Astralis

-0 Astralis 3pm: Fnatic 1-0 Rogue

June 18

10am: Astralis 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 11am: MAD 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 12pm: Vitality 1 -0 Misfits

-0 Misfits 1pm: XL 1 -0 Fnatic

-0 Fnatic 2pm: G2 1-0 Rogue

June 19

10am: Astralis 1 -0 Misfits

-0 Misfits 11am: Vitality 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 12pm: Fnatic 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 1pm: G2 1- 0 XL

0 XL 2pm: Rogue 1-0 MAD

Week Two

June 24

11am: Astralis 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 12pm: XL 1 -0 Vitality

-0 Vitality 1pm: Rogue 1 -0 Misfits

-0 Misfits 2pm: BDS 1 -0

-0 3pm: MAD 1-0 Fnatic

June 25

10am: Misfits 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 11am: XL 1 -0 MAD

-0 MAD 12pm: Rogue 1 -0 Astralis

-0 Astralis 1pm: Fnatic 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 2pm: G2 1-0 Vitality

Week Three

July 1

11am: Misfits 1 -0 BDD

-0 BDD 12pm: Vitality 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 1pm: Rogue 1 -0 XL

-0 XL 2pm: Fnatic 1 -0 Astralis

-0 Astralis 3pm: MAD 1-0 G2

July 2

10am: XL 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 11am: Rogue 1 -0 SK

-0 SK 12pm: Vitality 1 -0 Astralis

-0 Astralis 1pm: Misfits 1 -0 MAD

-0 MAD 2pm: Fnatic 1-0 G2

Week Four

July 15

11am: XL vs. Astralis

12pm: BDS vs. MAD

1pm: Misfits vs. Fnatic

2pm: SK vs. G2

3pm: Vitality vs. Rogue

July 16

10am: SK vs. XL

11am: MAD vs. Astralis

12pm: BDS vs. Rogue

1pm: Misfits vs. G2

2pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic

Week Five

July 22

11am: BDS vs. SK

12pm: Misfits vs. XL

1pm: G2 vs. Astralis

2pm: Vitality vs. MAD

3pm: Rogue vs. Fnatic

July 23

10am: BDS vs. Astralis

11am: SK vs. MAD

12pm: Vitality vs. Misfits

1pm: Fnatic vs. XL

2pm: Rogue vs. G2

Week Six

July 29

11am: SK vs. Astralis

12pm: Vitality vs. XL

1pm: Rogue vs. Misfits

2pm: BDS vs. G2

3pm: MAD vs. Fnatic

July 30

10am: SK vs. Misfits

11am: MAD vs. XL

12pm: Rogue vs. Astralis

1pm: BDS vs. Fnatic

2pm: Vitality vs. G2

Week Seven

Aug. 5

11am: Misfits vs. Astralis

12pm: Vitality vs. BDS

1pm: SK vs. Fnatic

2pm: G2 vs. XL

3pm: Rogue vs. MAD

Aug. 6

10am: Vitality vs. Astralis

11am: BDS vs. XL

12pm: Misfits vs. MAD

1pm: SK vs. Rogue

2pm: G2 vs. Fnatic

Week Eight

Aug. 12

11am: BDS vs. Misfits

12pm: Fnatic vs. Astralis

1pm: Rogue vs. XL

2pm: Vitality vs. SK

3pm: MAD vs. G2

Aug. 13

10am: BDS vs. Rogue

11am: MAD vs. Astralis

12pm: SK vs. XL

1pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic

2pm: Misfits vs. G2

Aug. 14