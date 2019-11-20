LEC 2020 roster tracker

It’s been a wild year for European League of Legends fans.

G2 Esports looked almost unstoppable, taking out Korea’s T1 on multiple occasions and blitzing the Mid-Season Invitational. Worlds 2019, on the other hand, saw all three LEC teams—for the first time—advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Splyce and Fnatic didn’t make it further than the quarterfinals, but G2 went head-to-head with the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix in the grand finals. They were ultimately crushed by the Chinese representatives, losing swiftly 3-0, but their overall international performance looked promising for the future.

For the second consecutive year, Europe has been one of the most competitive League regions in the world. Korea’s once famed dominance wasn’t enough to overcome Europe and that’s an exciting prospect for the LEC.

Next year could be the year Europe finally goes all the way and reclaims the Summoner’s Cup. Here’s a look at all the rosters going into the LEC 2020 Spring Split.

Excel

Photo via Riot Games

Top lane: Ki “Expect” Dae-han

Jungle: Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont

Mid lane: Fabian “Exile” Schubert

ADC: Jesper “Jeskla” Klarin Strömberg

Support: Raymond “KaSing” Tsang

Coach: Lim “DLim” Joo-sung

Fnatic

Top lane: Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Jungle: N/A

Mid lane: Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek

ADC: Martin “Rekkles” Larsson

Support: Zdravets “Kylissang” Iliev Galabov

Coach: N/A

G2 Esports

Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski

Mid: Rasmus “Caps” Winther

ADC: Luka “Perkz” Perković

Support: Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle

Coach: Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann

Misfits Gaming

Top: N/A

Jungle: Thomas “Kirei” Yuen

Mid: Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten

ADC: N/A

Support: Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík

Coach: Alejandro “Jandro” Fernández-Valdés

Origin

Top lane: Barney “Alphari” Morris

Jungle: Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir

Mid lane: Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik Holm

ADC: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw

Coach: André “Guilhoto” Guilhoto

Rogue

Top: Kim “Profit” Jun-hyung

Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

ADC: Steven “Hans Sama” Liv

Support: Oskar “Vander” Bogdan

Coach: Simon “fredy122” Payne

Schalke 04

Top: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Jungle: Jonas “Memento” Elmarghichi

Mid: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun

ADC: N/A

Support: N/A

Coach: Dylan Falco

SK Gaming

Top: Toni “Sacre” Sabalić

Jungle: N/A

Mid: Janik “Jenax” Bartels

ADC: Janik “Crownshot” Bartels

Support: Han “Dreams” Min-kook

Coach: N/A

Splyce

Top: N/A

Jungle: N/A

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

ADC: N/A

Support: Tore “Norskeren” Hoel Eilertsen

Coach: N/A

Team Vitality

Top: Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet

Jungle: Lee “Mowgli” Jae-ha

Mid: Lucas “Saken” Fayard

ADC: Amadeu “Attila” Carvalho

Support: Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzyński

Coach: Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi

