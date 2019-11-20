LEC 2020 roster tracker

It’s been a wild year for European League of Legends fans.
G2 Esports looked almost unstoppable, taking out Korea’s T1 on multiple occasions and blitzing the Mid-Season Invitational. Worlds 2019, on the other hand, saw all three LEC teams—for the first time—advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
Splyce and Fnatic didn’t make it further than the quarterfinals, but G2 went head-to-head with the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix in the grand finals. They were ultimately crushed by the Chinese representatives, losing swiftly 3-0, but their overall international performance looked promising for the future.
For the second consecutive year, Europe has been one of the most competitive League regions in the world. Korea’s once famed dominance wasn’t enough to overcome Europe and that’s an exciting prospect for the LEC.
Next year could be the year Europe finally goes all the way and reclaims the Summoner’s Cup. Here’s a look at all the rosters going into the LEC 2020 Spring Split.
Excel
- Top lane: Ki “Expect” Dae-han
- Jungle: Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont
- Mid lane: Fabian “Exile” Schubert
- ADC: Jesper “Jeskla” Klarin Strömberg
- Support: Raymond “KaSing” Tsang
- Coach: Lim “DLim” Joo-sung
Fnatic
- Top lane: Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau
- Jungle: N/A
- Mid lane: Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek
- ADC: Martin “Rekkles” Larsson
- Support: Zdravets “Kylissang” Iliev Galabov
- Coach: N/A
G2 Esports
- Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen
- Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski
- Mid: Rasmus “Caps” Winther
- ADC: Luka “Perkz” Perković
- Support: Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle
- Coach: Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann
Misfits Gaming
- Top: N/A
- Jungle: Thomas “Kirei” Yuen
- Mid: Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten
- ADC: N/A
- Support: Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík
- Coach: Alejandro “Jandro” Fernández-Valdés
Origin
- Top lane: Barney “Alphari” Morris
- Jungle: Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir
- Mid lane: Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik Holm
- ADC: Elias “Upset” Lipp
- Support: Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw
- Coach: André “Guilhoto” Guilhoto
Rogue
- Top: Kim “Profit” Jun-hyung
- Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma
- Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson
- ADC: Steven “Hans Sama” Liv
- Support: Oskar “Vander” Bogdan
- Coach: Simon “fredy122” Payne
Schalke 04
- Top: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu
- Jungle: Jonas “Memento” Elmarghichi
- Mid: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun
- ADC: N/A
- Support: N/A
- Coach: Dylan Falco
SK Gaming
- Top: Toni “Sacre” Sabalić
- Jungle: N/A
- Mid: Janik “Jenax” Bartels
- ADC: Janik “Crownshot” Bartels
- Support: Han “Dreams” Min-kook
- Coach: N/A
Splyce
- Top: N/A
- Jungle: N/A
- Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda
- ADC: N/A
- Support: Tore “Norskeren” Hoel Eilertsen
- Coach: N/A
Team Vitality
- Top: Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet
- Jungle: Lee “Mowgli” Jae-ha
- Mid: Lucas “Saken” Fayard
- ADC: Amadeu “Attila” Carvalho
- Support: Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzyński
- Coach: Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi
This article will be updated as roster moves are announced.