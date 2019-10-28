League’s True Damage music group will be made up of Soyeon, Duckwrth, Becky G, Keke Palmer, and Thutmost

(G)I-DLE has confirmed that rapper and girl group leader Soyeon will be returning to voice Akali in League of Legends’ upcoming music group, True Damage. Soyeon will be joined by Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee, and Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding League’s next musical act, but fans have finally been given more information regarding the talent behind the champions.

(G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 on Twitter SOYEON of (G)I-DLE Coming up next #TRUEDAMAGE #여자아이들 #G_I_DLE #소연 #SOYEON https://t.co/IVQZafTVzN

Although the post didn’t specify which champions each recording artist will play, it’s clear that True Damage will be a rap group. Soyeon was the rapper for League‘s first music group, K/DA, and in her skin bio, it says that “she started practicing on the streets before rising to fame and returns to her roots whenever she can.”

Becky G is a well-known Mexican-American actress and singer who played the Yellow Ranger in the 2017 film adaptation of Power Rangers. Keke Palmer is also a popular actress and singer who recently starred in the 2019 film, Hustlers. Duckwrth and Thutmost are up-and-coming hip-hop and RnB artists—they both were featured on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The music group will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 10, which is also the same day as the finals for Worlds 2019. It’s possible that the new group will make its debut before the start of the matches, similar to how K/DA performed before the finals in 2018.