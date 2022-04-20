League’s next Void-based jungler may have been leaked

After weeks of teasers and speculation, League of Legends fans might have gotten a first glimpse at the next Void-based skirmishing champion heading to Summoner’s Rift through some leaks on social media. League content creator Ryscu released a video showing off the champion’s potential in-game look, as well as her possible name: Bel’Veth.

In the video, Bel’Veth takes the form of a creature similar to a manta ray, colored in the familiar-yet-ominous purple of the Void. It’s also revealed that she has two forms, with the first featuring a humanoid head with wide fins and a swinging tail. When she uses her ultimate ability, however, she transforms completely, turning her humanoid head into a massive horned monster.

Viewers can also hear a couple of her potential in-game quotes that follow the same theme that the teasers have hinted at, with her saying, “every morsel of this world will fuel our metamorphosis.” Throughout Riot’s different Champion Roadmaps and developer videos, the new Void jungler is said to be coming to make the world submit to her will.

“Those who do so willingly will be rewarded by becoming part of the ever-expanding Lavender Sea, crashing like waves against the enemies’ defensive structures,” the developers said in the latest Champion Roadmap. “Give in to your Empress and let her feed on your essence, so you may become part of the new evolution of Runeterra.”

Related: Riot teases next League of Legends champions landing on the Rift in 2022

She is also supposedly joining the Arcade cosmetic universe as a Battle Boss villain, facing off against the heroes of the world. It’d make sense that she’d join the villains since she’s quickly being set up as the next big villain of Runeterra in the lore. Her release could also suggest that a Void-based event is nearing since Kassadin just got a visual update and a short story featuring Kai’Sa, Taliyah, and the Void was released a while ago and even featured in the trailer for League’s 2022 season.

These leaks have not been confirmed by Riot. But “the Champions Team has something coming soon,” according to Riot.