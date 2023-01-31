League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs

The next patch is going to tackle Zac's domination on the Rift.

In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs.

While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.

In that game, Zac played support. The team was clearly losing, as their inhibitors were getting destroyed and they had three down allies. The Zac player, who clearly stacked tanky items, used their ultimate to save their last ally in defending their bare Nexus. It seemed all hope was lost as Master Yi was dying without being able to kill any enemy.

Still, the player did their best to give time to their allies. Zac died after killing two opponents, killing one more in the process, and was then almost defeated.

But Zac’s passive activated, transforming the character into four blobs that needed to be destroyed to eliminate him.

Before both remaining enemies could destroy his last parts, busy taking down the last turret on the map, he revived and killed one more just in time to regenerate some HP. Then he singlehandedly eliminated Ornn by healing himself with his popping blobs.

This move rewarded them a Pentakill and saved the team’s precious time to push the opposing Nexus in their turn.

Zac is especially threatening in the late game due to his size increasing with his HP and heal based on a maximum health percentage. The champion is going to receive a nerf soon, according to Riot dev Phroxzon, although it’s still unclear what changes it will entail.