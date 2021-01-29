League players discover bug with Jhin’s W ability in new Shan Hai Scrolls skin

League’s new Shan Hai Scrolls skins for Nautilus, Neeko, Jhin, and Cho’Gath released today on live servers, but it seems Jhin gets an extra unintended buff when dressed in this new look.

A Reddit clip showed Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin facing off against a Caitlyn, but when he went to W the Caitlyn to root her in place, the animation occurs but no visual indicator to show its direction is displayed.

Normally, Jhin’s W shows a long line on the ground leading to the direction that he plans to shoot, which roots opponents that have previously been attacked. It has a very long range, so an indicator like this allows opponents to reposition themselves in hopes that the Virtuoso won’t capitalize on their immobility.

But in the Shan Hai Scrolls skin, the W animation for Jhin plays, but the line on the ground to show where the ability will go does not show on the map—as if it’s simply invisible. This leads to the Caitlyn being rooted multiple times without any indication other than Jhin’s sprite animation that the ability was being used at all.

When used with the Shan Hai Scrolls skin, his W is supposed to show up in a long red line that slowly decreases in size until it is shot. It’s common for Jhin players to use this ability to snipe opponents from afar, making this bug a very big buff for the ADC—who has already been a top pick during the beginning weeks of Season 2021.

Riot has yet to address this issue, but it is likely that it will be fixed soon.