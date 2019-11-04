League players are reporting a never-ending loading screen bug plaguing their games

If you’ve been stuck on the League of Legends loading screen recently, you aren’t alone. Many players have been reporting annoying loading issues that have even cost them some of their games.

Players have said that while in the loading screen, their League client crashes without any warning. The screen, however, doesn’t change from the champion portraits. The game will then start while the player sits in a crashed loading screen waiting for their game to begin. Once a player realizes what’s happened, they’ll need to close League, restart, and reconnect.

The biggest problem, however, is that the person stuck during loading actually connects to the game during the first minute and then disconnects later on. As a result, the remake option for their team will be unavailable and the team will usually play out the first couple of minutes down a player.

Although there hasn’t been a fix for this issue yet, some people have pointed out a couple of ways to see if your client has crashed. One way to tell if you’re in a broken game is to click on a player’s portrait in the loading screen. If the portrait doesn’t flip, that means your game might have crashed and you’ll need to restart your client.

No Riot Games employees have acknowledged this bug just yet, but with enough exposure, this problem should be identified and solved soon because it can make or break some people’s games right from the get-go.