League player uses dragon, Flash to kill low-health teammate

A League of Legends player recently turned friendly fire on when they successfully killed their teammate thanks to an assist from an Infernal Dragon.

In a clip posted last night, a League player who was playing Kha’Zix started taking the third dragon of the game. Just a few feet away, an Annie player was trying to milk whatever gold they could out of the Scuttle Crab.

With a little over 10 percent health and no more than ive percent mana, the Annie player chucked one final Disintegrate (Q) at the drake before attempting to recall in the pit.

But the Kha’Zix player had other plans. The jungler kited the dragon precisely in front of Annie, forcing the drake’s cone attack to strike both players and bring the recalling Annie to within an inch of death.

When the Annie player realized what was happening, they tried walking toward the bottom lane to escape their wrathful teammate. But the dragon’s next attack was already travelling at mach speed toward the Kha’Zix player, who had strategically saved Flash for this precise moment. They used Flash to get on top of the Annie player and take them down with the dragon’s residual AoE attack.

After the Annie player was tactically taken down by the Kha’Zix player, the clip cut in dramatic fashion to just outside the two players’ base, where a full-scale teamfight was taking place without them. As the two of them played their cat and mouse game, the actual game of League was practically ending without them.

Fortunately for the Kha’Zix and Annie players, they were up by about 17,000 gold at the 21-minute mark, so it’s not like the events of the dragon pit had any long-lasting impact on the outcome of the game.

