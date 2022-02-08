League player somehow just walks out of Mordekaiser’s ultimate

Have you ever been so mad you just walked out?

A League of Legends player recently accomplished a miraculous escape from the Realm of Death.

Reddit user abhishek2203 posted a video of a Singed player just walking out of Mordekaiser’s Realm of Death (R). With his ultimate, the Iron Revenant “drags his victim” to a different dimension, blocking his opponent in a confined space for a one-vs-one battle. But in this game, Singed, the Mad Chemist, was not having it. He just walked out of the realm and left Mordekaiser wondering what went wrong.

The clip begins with Singed proxy farming and then fleeing at the sight of a Mordekaiser much higher in levels than him. But the gap between the two was just enough for the Iron Revenant to target his opponent and trap him in his realm. The Mad Chemist just started running from death, however, and left the supposedly inescapable ultimate of Mordekaiser.

League fans might think this could be a buff for Singed, but apparently, this is a known bug within the community. There’s a glitch with Mordekaiser’s ultimate ability that apparently allows his opponent to escape his ult if the border of the realm cuts through the end of a wall.

In the original video posted on Reddit, the Singed player supposedly clicked on the other side of the wall and escaped what could have been a deadly trap. A similar bug surfaced in 2021 when players discovered that Gankplank’s Remove Scurvy (W) could help a player leave Mordekaiser’s Realm of Death. But this mechanic worked differently from Singed’s great-escape bug and required perfect timing from the summoner who was playing the Saltwater Scourge.