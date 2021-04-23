League player snags a pentakill with Yuumi in ARAM game

This might be one of the only Yuumi pentakills in recorded human history.

Securing a pentakill is a rare feat in and of itself in League of Legends. But grabbing one while using an enchanter such as Yuumi is practically a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a League player managed to claim a pentakill for themselves in an ARAM game while playing Yuumi, a support champion that’s well known for rarely locking down kills to begin with.

In the clip, the Yuumi player unleashed Final Chapter (R) while the enemy team was pushing a tier-two turret. The ability dealt enough damage on its own to secure two kills and turn the teamfight in the Yuumi’s favor—largely thanks to their full AP build.

From there, the Yuumi player attached themselves to one of their teammates through You and Me! (W), giving them the ability to chase down any remaining enemies. The Yuumi player picked off their targets one by one with just three casts of Prowling Projectile (Q), eventually securing a fated pentakill.

Yuumi is notorious for being one of the most passive champions in all of League. Her inability to make game-altering plays like other support champions leaves her on the back burner in both solo queue and professional play.

But in ARAM, Yuumi excels thoroughly. The champion posts a win rate of 50.55 percent in ARAM games, according to League stats site op.gg, while players average a 7.28 KDA with Yuumi on the Howling Abyss.

