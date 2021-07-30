League player shows off Akshan escape from full Gragas combo

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, has joined League of Legends’ ever-growing lineup of champions with new mechanics and possibilities for big plays. His maneuverability allows him to go in and out of fights with ease, sometimes completely avoiding an enemy’s calculated combo.

In a clip posted earlier today, an Akshan player did just that. Akshan and Bard were in the bottom lane attempting to destroy the tier one turret when the opposing Gragas quickly approached the low-health targets. The Bard player, knowing that Gragas was capable of large amounts of damage in a short period of time, used both their Shurelya’s Battlesong and their E to allow them to escape. But Akshan had a different plan.

Instead of taking Bard’s portal, the Akshan player used the movement speed boost from the Shurelya’s to their advantage. As Gragas used his Q on Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel used his fancy footwork with both Bard’s help and his own passive to kite the Rabble Rouser into having to use his explosive combo on Akshan. As Gragas came into use his E, W, ultimate combo, Akshan used his E on the nearby wall, taking him away from danger and astonishing the Gragas player to the point where all they could do was stand still and accept their approaching doom.

Although Akshan is capable of plays like this, his debut on Summoner’s Rift has been less than perfect. He’s struggled to perform well in any lane that he’s in thanks to inconsistent damage across all of his kit, despite the sheer power in his W alone. He’s since received two hotfix buffs in his release patch, though the future of League’s newest champion remains uncertain.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.