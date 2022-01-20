League player lands 5-player Lillia sleep to set up perfect teamfight

It's safe to say the enemy team never woke up.

There are few better abilities in League of Legends for stopping an entire team dead in its tracks than Lillia’s Lilting Lullaby (R). One League player managed to catch all five opponents with the ability before their team won an ensuing teamfight decisively in a clip posted to Reddit earlier this week.

In the clip, the Lillia player can be seen posturing near the red side base, looking for an opportunity to pounce on the enemy team and initiate a teamfight. Within moments, the Lillia player found an opening and used Flash to get in the general vicinity of all five enemy players, tagging them with a wide-sweeping cast of Blooming Blows (Q).

The cast of Blooming Blows applied Dream Dust to each of the Lillia player’s opponents, allowing them to use Lilting Lullaby (R) on each of the enemy players.

An enemy Kayle player made an attempt to use Divine Judgment (R) to save their AD carry from the impending onslaught of damage coming from Lillia’s team, but the encroaching teamfight was too much for them to handle.

The Lillia player and all four of their teammates cruised right past a nearby tower, dove the enemy team’s base, and successfully secured a five-for-zero ace on the heels of a perfectly executed Lilting Lullaby.