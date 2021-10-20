League of Legends Worlds 2021 finals to be broadcast in cinemas across Europe

The League of Legends 2021 World Championship finals will be broadcasted in over 70 cinemas around Europe, Riot Games announced today. The communication arrived just three days before the beginning of knockouts, leaving players excited for the upcoming matches.



The Worlds 2021 finals will take place in Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena in Reykjavík, Iceland, on Nov. 6 and, for the first time ever, without an audience. But League fans will be transported into the arena for the Worlds final thanks to over 70 cinemas across Europe.



This is not the first time Riot has broadcasted the League Worlds finals live. In 2019 European fans had the opportunity to view the match between FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports in over 150 cinemas across the region.This year, the final match will be transmitted live on Nov. 6 at 7am CT providing an “esports experience like no other,” according to Riot.

Eight teams remain in the competition, but only one will lift the Summoner Cup. League fans can expect some “electrifying matches” before enjoying the finals experience in cinemas near them.

Those who want to feel the excitement of a live audience while cheering for their team can find tickets for the experience at the League in Cinemas website.