League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay trailer revealed

With the expansion of League of Legends: Wild Rift into its open beta testing the team has released a brand-new trailer showcasing some of the mobile title’s gameplay.

In this video gameplay is shown from just a few of the champions available in Wild Rift, these included Jinx, Lee-Sin, Kai’sa, and Akali. Players familiar with the champions from League of Legends will notice some slight changes on Wild Rift to their PC counterparts. Another major change that is shown in this new trailer is the major remodel of Summoners Rift. These changes have drastically shrunken the size of the map to shorten the match lengths and make the experience perfect for on the go mobile gaming.

Since its entry into open beta Wild Rift has seen many champions added taking the total count to 49 heading into the open testing. As well as the range of champions there are a variety of familiar skins available to personalize each character before taking them into the rift.

Currently, open beta is available in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, with plans to expand throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021. The next rollouts will take place for players in Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, and Vietnam and is planned for some time in December.

Players based in America will have to wait until the spring of 2021 to get access to the game, as due to COVID delays with infrastructure, and the inability to travel this has caused the region’s release date to be pushed back.