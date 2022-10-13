League of Legends trailer introduces new champion, K’Sante

The trailer for the next League of Legends champion is here, revealing the amber-eyed Shurima hunter K’Sante. The new top laner will be a “high-skill” bruiser, according to Riot Games.

K’Sante was briefly teased early this year in the April Champion Roadmap, and more recently in the preseason video, where lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles gave us more info about the Pride of Nazumah. The city of origin of the new champions can also be seen from outside the window of what we can presume to be K’Sante room in the trailer for the champion.

Every dawn, K’Sante is ready. pic.twitter.com/5CFzAAoBQw — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) October 13, 2022

The new city in Shurima is still a mystery for all League fans that are eager to discover more about the new region in Runeterra. As a new dawn rises on Nazumah, fans can hear K’Sante voice as he’s towering over his desk. The surface of the table is covered in information about the beasts the people of Nazumah hunt as well as feathers, a bow design, and a claw. Additionally, further in the video, K’Sante is seen glancing over some kind of weapon on the side of his table that might become the reason League players will ban the champion in their future matches.

League fans can expect the new top laner to be revealed in the next few weeks before the World Championship comes to its end. Lil Nas X will be teaming up with Riot to produce K’Sante’s prestige skin.