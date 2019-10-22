League of Legends Patch 9.21: Full notes and updates

Now that Riot’s 10-year anniversary celebration is almost over, fans can get back to Summoner’s Rift with some balancing changes to overpowered and underwhelming champions.
League of Legends Patch 9.21 looks to balance Garen and Shaco after 9.20 overtuned the Summoner’s Rift veterans. Long forgotten champions, like Kog’Maw and Maokai, will be getting some much needed love to make them relevant in their respective lanes.
Here are the full notes for League Patch 9.21.
Champions
Garen
E- Judgment
- Base damage per spin decreased from from 8/12/16/20/24 to 4/8/12/16/20.
Kayn
Q- Reaping Slash
- Damage increased from 60/80/100/120/140 to 75/95/115/135/155.
- Rhaast modified damage increased from 0.5 total AD to 0.55 total AD.
- Bonus damage to monsters decreased from 55 to 40.
Kog’Maw
Base stats
- Mana increased from 322.22 to 325.
- Mana regeneration increased from 8.676 to 8.75.
Q- Caustic Spittle
- Base damage increased from 80/130/180/230/280 to 90/140/190/240/290.
E- Void Ooze
- Base damage increased from 60/105/150/195/240 to 75/120/165/210/255.
Lulu
E- Help, Pix!
- Shield increased from 80/115/150/185/220 to 80/120/160/200/240.
- Damage increased from 80/110/140/170/200 to 80/120/160/200/240.
Maokai
W- Twisted Advance
- Mana cost changed from 60/65/70/75/80 to 60 at all levels.
- Damage increased from 50/75/100/125/150 to 70/95/120/145/170.
R- Nature’s Grasp
- Root duration increased from 0.6 to 2.4 seconds (based on distance traveled) to 0.8 to 2.6 seconds (based on distance traveled).
Master Yi
Passive- Double Strike
- Phantom hit bug fix: Phantom hits (from Guinsoo’s Rageblade) will now properly proc Double Strike and apply Double Strike stacks.
Pyke
Base stats
- Health growth decreased from 100 to 90.
Passive- Gift of the Drowned Ones
- Grey health decreased from 30 to 81 percent (levels one to 18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions to 25 to 50 percent (levels one to 18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions.
Shaco
W- Jack In The Box
- Box duration decreased from 60 seconds to 40 seconds.
Sona
General
- Resource bar: When her Passive- Power Chord is ready, Sona’s resource bar will now change color based on her current active aura.
- Passive bugfix: Sona’s abilities no longer fail to generate Passive- Power Chord stacks immediately after an empowered attack.
Viktor
Base stats
- Health increased from 528.04 to 530.
- Attack damage increased from 52.04 to 53.
- Armor increased from 22.72 to 23.
Q- Siphon Power
- Damage increased from 50/65/80/95/110 to 60/75/90/105/120.
Warwick
Q- Jaws of the Beast
- Damage ratio increased from 6/6.5/7/7.5/8 percent of the target’s maximum health to 6/7/8/9/10 percent of the target’s maximum health.
W- Blood Hunt
- Bonus attack speed increased from 50/65/80/95/110 percent upon attacking a Blood Hunted target or an enemy unit below 50 percent of their maximum health to 70/80/90/100/110 percent.
Bug fixes
- When Kindred casts W – Wolf’s Frenzy, Wolf now properly attacks enemies in range when she is not attacking anything.
- When walking over a Rift Scuttler Speed Shrine, champions will now have a Revealed Eyes marker over them.
- Enemies spotted by Ashe’s E – Hawkshot will no longer have the vision Eyes above their heads until the end of the game.
- Qiyana’s R – Supreme Display of Talent VFX no longer desynchronize with its effects and they properly follow the outline around terrain all the way through from the enemies’ perspective if it is cast in Fog of War.
- Heimerdinger’s R – UPGRADE!!!’s tooltip no longer mentions that his E – CH-3X Lightning Grenade’s slow is improved to 80 percent.
- Only champions can pick up Eye of the Herald. Dashing as Yasuo through it with R – Last Breath or having the living shadow from Shadow Assassin Kayn’s W – Blade’s Reach stand on it will no longer have those non-champion entities pick it up.
- When Sylas Hijacks Nidalee’s ultimate and uses her Q – Takedown, he’ll now properly do damage with it.
- Aurelion Sol’s R – Voice of Light’s VFX are no longer globally visible in Fog of War.
- Neeko can once again select herself to deactivate her disguise, putting it on a two-second cooldown.
- Kled will no longer lose his untargetable status when dismounting near turrets/walls.