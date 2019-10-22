League of Legends Patch 9.21: Full notes and updates

Now that Riot’s 10-year anniversary celebration is almost over, fans can get back to Summoner’s Rift with some balancing changes to overpowered and underwhelming champions.

League of Legends Patch 9.21 looks to balance Garen and Shaco after 9.20 overtuned the Summoner’s Rift veterans. Long forgotten champions, like Kog’Maw and Maokai, will be getting some much needed love to make them relevant in their respective lanes.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 9.21.

Champions

Garen

E- Judgment

Base damage per spin decreased from from 8/12/16/20/24 to 4/8/12/16/20.

Kayn

Q- Reaping Slash

Damage increased from 60/80/100/120/140 to 75/95/115/135/155.

Rhaast modified damage increased from 0.5 total AD to 0.55 total AD.

Bonus damage to monsters decreased from 55 to 40.

Kog’Maw

Base stats

Mana increased from 322.22 to 325.

Mana regeneration increased from 8.676 to 8.75.

Q- Caustic Spittle

Base damage increased from 80/130/180/230/280 to 90/140/190/240/290.

E- Void Ooze

Base damage increased from 60/105/150/195/240 to 75/120/165/210/255.

Lulu

E- Help, Pix!

Shield increased from 80/115/150/185/220 to 80/120/160/200/240.

Damage increased from 80/110/140/170/200 to 80/120/160/200/240.

Maokai

W- Twisted Advance

Mana cost changed from 60/65/70/75/80 to 60 at all levels.

Damage increased from 50/75/100/125/150 to 70/95/120/145/170.

R- Nature’s Grasp

Root duration increased from 0.6 to 2.4 seconds (based on distance traveled) to 0.8 to 2.6 seconds (based on distance traveled).

Master Yi

Passive- Double Strike

Phantom hit bug fix: Phantom hits (from Guinsoo’s Rageblade) will now properly proc Double Strike and apply Double Strike stacks.

Pyke

Base stats

Health growth decreased from 100 to 90.

Passive- Gift of the Drowned Ones

Grey health decreased from 30 to 81 percent (levels one to 18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions to 25 to 50 percent (levels one to 18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions.

Shaco

W- Jack In The Box

Box duration decreased from 60 seconds to 40 seconds.

Sona

General

Resource bar: When her Passive- Power Chord is ready, Sona’s resource bar will now change color based on her current active aura.

Passive bugfix: Sona’s abilities no longer fail to generate Passive- Power Chord stacks immediately after an empowered attack.

Viktor

Base stats

Health increased from 528.04 to 530.

Attack damage increased from 52.04 to 53.

Armor increased from 22.72 to 23.

Q- Siphon Power

Damage increased from 50/65/80/95/110 to 60/75/90/105/120.

Warwick

Q- Jaws of the Beast

Damage ratio increased from 6/6.5/7/7.5/8 percent of the target’s maximum health to 6/7/8/9/10 percent of the target’s maximum health.

W- Blood Hunt

Bonus attack speed increased from 50/65/80/95/110 percent upon attacking a Blood Hunted target or an enemy unit below 50 percent of their maximum health to 70/80/90/100/110 percent.

Bug fixes