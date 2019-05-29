League of Legends Patch 9.11: Full notes and updates

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



Riot Games has targeted some of the most competitive champions in League of Legends Patch 9.11. Here’s a detailed look at the full patch notes and updates.

Champions

Akali

Passive – Assassin’s Mark

Energy refunded decreased from 10/20/30 to 10/15/20.

Damage ratio decreased from 0.9 bonus attack damage and 0.8 ability power to 0.6 bonus attack damage and 0.5 ability power.

Amumu

Passive – Cursed Touch

Bonus true damage on cursed targets decreased from 13 percent to 10 percent.

Ekko

E – Phase Dive

Ekko will now consistently basic attack at his regular cadence after using Phase Dive instead of having to wait for his animation.

Galio

W – Shield of Durand

Minimum damage decreased from 20/30/40/50/60 (+0.2 ability power) to 10/20/30/40/50 (+0.3 ability power).

Maximum damage decreased from 60/90/120/150/180 (+0.6 ability power) to 30/60/90/120/150 (+0.9 ability power).

E – Justice Punch

Damage decreased from 100/135/170/205/240 to 80/120/160/200/240

Gragas

Health increased from 583.5 to 600.

Health growth decreased from 80 to 95.

Attack damage increased from 61.4 to 64.

Janna

W – Zephyr

Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds.

Base damage increased from 55/100/145/190/235 to 55/90/125/160/195.

E – Eye of the Storm

[New] Each ability that slows or knocks back an enemy champion reduces Eye of the storm’s cooldown by 20 percent.

Cooldown changed from 18/16/14/12/10 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds.

Shield increased from 70/105/140/175/210 to 80/115/150/185/220.

Jayce

Q – Shock Blast

Base damage decreased from 70/120/170/220/270/320 to 70/115/160/205/250/295.

Damage ratio decreased from 1.2 bonus attack damage to 1.0 bonus attack damage.

Karthus

R – Requiem

Damage decreased from 250/400/550 (0.65 ability power) to 200/350/500 (+0.65 ability power).

Master Yi

No longer receives 8 percent bonus attack speed at level 1.

Q – Alpha Strike

Damage on same target decreased from 25 percent attack damage per additional strike to 15 percent attack damage per additional strike.

Rammus

Passive – Spiked Shell

Basic attack damage decreased from 8-30 (based on level) to 10 at all levels.

R – Tremors

Damage per seconds decreased from 40/80/120 to 30/60/90.

Warwick

Q – Jaws of the Beast

Healing increased from 30/40/50/60/70 percent of damage dealt to 30/45/60/65/90 percent of damage dealt.

Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile

Yuumi’s range indicator is now much brighter when Prowling Projectile is final cast, fading back down in brightness over its duration for both Yuumi and her attached ally.

W – You and Me!

Now gives assists on champion takedowns from her teammates when she first attaches to a participating ally.

E – Zoomies

Flattened Yuumi’s movement speed decay to herself and to the ally she’s attached to based on ability power.

Zac

Q – Stretching Strikes

Slow decreased from 60 percent to 40 percent.

Cooldown reduced from 13/12/11/10/9 seconds to 13/11.5/10/8.5/7seconds.

W – Unstable Matter

[New] Damage ratio: 2 percent targets max health per 100 ability power.

R – Let’s Bounce!

[New] Damage ratio: 2 percent targets max health per 100 ability power.

Zac no longer squishes himself down while charging for up to 2.5 seconds, becoming unstoppable and slowing enemies standing on top of him.

Zac no longer knocks back enemies and deals magic damage when quickly releasing R, and no longer scoops up enemies, damaging and carrying them to a target location when releasing R after charging.

Zac now bounces 4 times on cast, with a 1-second delay between each bounce.

Each bounce does 140/210/280 (+0.4 ability power) magic damage and knocks up enemies for 1 second. Subsequent bounces on the same targets do 50 percent magic damage and do not knock them up.

Zac can move during Let’s Bounce and gains ramping movement speed over the duration, up to 50 percent.

Bugfixes

Draven’s R – Whirling Death now properly decreases in damage based on how many units are hit.

Titanic Hydra’s on-hit damage is no longer able to hit towers.

Getting damaged by an Aery user while having Death’s Dance equipped no longer causes Aery to continuously deal damage to the player.

Shaco’s R – Hallucinates clone’s auto-attack no longer deals 60 percent of Shaco’s damage instead of 75 percent on champions.

Lissandra’s Passive – Iceborn Subjugation’s Frozen Thralls can no longer take Eye of the Herald when her team steals the Rift Herald.

Guardian’s tooltip now properly indicates an ability power ratio of 0.25 percent instead of 0.25 or 25 percent.

Dark Valkyrie Diana’s Q – Crescent Strike’s Moonlight particles no longer briefly reappear after it expires on a champion.

Upcoming Skins and Chromas

The following skin will be released this patch.

Little Demon Tristana.

The following chromas will be released this patch.

Little Demon Tristana.