A new year, a new League of Legends season.
Riot Games is kicking off the new ranked Summoner’s Rift season with a soft reset, changes to decay, and some other visual updates to the client and user interface. To top it all off, several balance changes to champions and items are coming to the game in Patch 12.1, along with a shiny new set of Elderwood skins.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 12.1.
Champions
Diana
Passive – Moonsilver Blade
- AP ratio: 40 percent to 50 percent
- Monster damage: 250 percent to 300 percent
Gangplank
Q – Parrrley
- Mana cost: 60/55/50/45/40 to 55/50/45/40/35
- Cooldown: five seconds to four seconds
Items
Eclipse
- Ever Rising Moon cooldown (melee): six seconds to eight seconds
Force of Nature
- Absorb stack duration: five to even
- Dissipate magic damage reduction: 20 percent to 25 percent
Immortal Shieldbow
- Attack damage: 55 to 50
- Lifeline shield: 300 to 800 (based on level) to 275 to 650 (based on level)
Wit’s End
- Magic resist: 50 to 40
Ranked season 2022
Ranked season start and split one
The Summoner’s Rift ranked season is scheduled to start on Friday, Jan. 7. All ranked accounts will receive a soft reset of five tiers for the initial seeding. Gold I players, for example, will start off as Silver II.
The following table includes the season start times for every region:
|Region and major city
|Local time
|CT time
|OC1 (Syndey, Australia)
|Jan. 7, 4am AEDT
|Jan. 6, 11am CT
|JP1 (Asia, Tokyo)
|Jan. 7, 4am JST
|Jan. 6, 1pm CT
|KR (Asia, Seoul)
|Jan. 7, 4am KST
|Jan. 6, 1pm CT
|CN (Asia, Shanghai)
|Jan. 7, 4am CST
|Jan. 6, 2pm CT
|PH (Asia, Manilla)
|Jan. 7, 4am PST
|Jan. 6, 2pm CT
|SG (Asia, Singapore)
|Jan. 7, 4am +08
|Jan. 6, 2pm CT
|TW (Asia, Taipei)
|Jan. 7, 4am CST
|Jan. 6, 2pm CT
|TH (Asia, Bangkok)
|Jan. 7, 4am +07
|Jan. 6, 3pm CT
|VN (Asia, Ho Chi minh City)
|Jan. 7, 4am +07
|Jan. 6, 3pm CT
|RU (Europe, Moscow)
|Jan. 7, 4am MSK
|Jan. 7, 7pm CT
|TR1 (Europe, Instanbul)
|Jan. 7, 4am +03
|Jan. 7, 7pm CT
|EUN1 (Europe, Warsaw)
|Jan. 7, 4am CET
|Jan. 7, 9pm CT
|EUW1 (Europe, London)
|Jan. 7, 4am GMT
|Jan. 7, 10pm CT
|BR1 (America, São Paulo)
|Jan. 7, 4am -03
|Jan. 8, 1am CT
|LA2 (America, Buenos Aires)
|Jan. 7, 4am -03
|Jan. 8, 1am CT
|LA1 (America, Mexico City)
|Jan. 7, 4am CST
|Jan. 7, 4am CT
|NA1 (America, Los Angeles)
|Jan. 7, 4am PST
|Jan. 7, 4am CT
The exclusive rewards for the first split of the season are as follows:
- Vex Summoner icon
- Vex emotes
- Vex champion permanent
- Series one Eternals capsule
Changes to apex tier decay
Decay rules for the apex tiers (Master, Grandmaster, and Challenger) are changing in 2022. These changes are intended to correct misplacements and improve the matchmaking experience, according to Riot. These changes only apply to the top tiers in the game—not Diamond and below.
- Banked days for apex players: 10 days to 14 days
- Decay rate: 250 LP per day to 75 LP per day
- Apex decay floor: Diamond I to Diamond II
Visual updates
- Ranked armor has transformed into ranked crests. They can be found in your profile, ranked page, game lobby, and friends list.
- Loading screen borders have been updated to match the new ranked crests.
- Several parts of the game lobby UI have been rearranged for clarity.
Forge God Clash
To celebrate the start of the 2022 ranked season, there will be a special Forge God Clash tournament with the following Forge God-themed rewards:
- Three trophies
- Three banners
- Five team logos
Forge God clash will only take place on one weekend. Team formation for Clash opens on Jan. 10, with matches taking place on Jan. 15 and 16. The Forge God Flash is not part of the regular Clash season. The first official Clash tournament of 2022 will take place in Patch 12.4.
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- Behavioral Systems: Intentional Feeding Detection has been improved to evaluate more variables and will go live to all regions this patch.
- Objective Bounties: Targets with active Objective Bounties now have different health bars to indicate their bounty status.
- Fixed a bug where Kled would sometimes respawn with an incorrect amount of health.
- Fixed a bug where Kled could sometimes get hit by missiles immediately before or while dismounting, even though he should be untargetable in those moments.
- Attacking an enemy marked by her Yordle Snap Trap (W) or 90 Caliber Net (E) will no longer incorrectly grant stacks toward Caitlyn’s Headshot passive.
- Fixed a bug where Caitlyn would sometimes be able to change her Headshot target while casting 90 Caliber Net (E).
- Fixed a bug where, if a champion got caught in Caitlyn’s Yordle Snap Trap (W) at the same time as her 90 Caliber Net (E), Caitlyn’s extended Headshot range would be canceled.
- Axiom Arc’s ultimate cooldown reduction passive will now scale correctly with the Ultimate Hunter rune.
- Fixed a bug where, at maximum stacks, Lethal Tempo’s bonus attack speed would sometimes persist against non-champion targets.
- Fixed a bug where Bard’s Tempered Fate (R) did not interact with Glacial Augment correctly
- Watchful Wardston, and Vigilant Wardstone’s tooltips will now include the number of wards they currently have placed.
- Vi’s Blast Shield (passive) will now activate properly on all structures.
- Fixed a bug where Kindred’s Lamb’s Respite (R) would heal champions more than it was supposed to.
- Fixed a bug where, if Lucian was silenced, his basic attacks would not have Lightslinger (passive) effects.
- Fixed a bug where Pantheon’s Comet Spear (Q) would incorrectly go on full cooldown if interrupted within its tap-cast time.
- Pantheon’s Comet Spear (Q) range indicator has been fixed and will change between its tap-cast and hold-cast versions accurately.
- Fixed Sylas’ interactions with Lux’s stolen Final Spark (R) and Miss Fortune’s stolen Bullet Time (R).
- Fixed a bug where, if Vex died while casting a consecutive Shadow Surge (R), its cooldown would not reset.
- Fixed a bug where Talon’s Noxian Diplomacy (Q) could sometimes hit untargetable enemy champions.
- Consuming Skarner’s Crystal Venom mark from his Fracture (E) will correctly deal bonus damage.
- Heimerdinger’s H-28G Evolution Turret’s (Q) deactivation sound effects have been restored for several of his skins.
- Heimerdinger’s CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade’s (E) explosion sound effects will no longer play multiple times upon hitting an enemy.
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Elderwood Gnar
- Elderwood Rek’Sai
Chromas
- Elderwood Gnar
- Elderwood Rek’Sai
