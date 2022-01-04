The holiday season is over, so it's time to grind ranked.

A new year, a new League of Legends season.

Riot Games is kicking off the new ranked Summoner’s Rift season with a soft reset, changes to decay, and some other visual updates to the client and user interface. To top it all off, several balance changes to champions and items are coming to the game in Patch 12.1, along with a shiny new set of Elderwood skins.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 12.1.

Champions

Diana

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Moonsilver Blade

AP ratio: 40 percent to 50 percent

Monster damage: 250 percent to 300 percent

Gangplank

Image via Riot Games

Q – Parrrley

Mana cost: 60/55/50/45/40 to 55/50/45/40/35

Cooldown: five seconds to four seconds

Items

Eclipse

Ever Rising Moon cooldown (melee): six seconds to eight seconds

Force of Nature

Absorb stack duration: five to even

Dissipate magic damage reduction: 20 percent to 25 percent

Immortal Shieldbow

Attack damage: 55 to 50

Lifeline shield: 300 to 800 (based on level) to 275 to 650 (based on level)

Wit’s End

Magic resist: 50 to 40

Ranked season 2022

Ranked season start and split one

The Summoner’s Rift ranked season is scheduled to start on Friday, Jan. 7. All ranked accounts will receive a soft reset of five tiers for the initial seeding. Gold I players, for example, will start off as Silver II.

The following table includes the season start times for every region:

Region and major city Local time CT time OC1 (Syndey, Australia) Jan. 7, 4am AEDT Jan. 6, 11am CT JP1 (Asia, Tokyo) Jan. 7, 4am JST Jan. 6, 1pm CT KR (Asia, Seoul) Jan. 7, 4am KST Jan. 6, 1pm CT CN (Asia, Shanghai) Jan. 7, 4am CST Jan. 6, 2pm CT PH (Asia, Manilla) Jan. 7, 4am PST Jan. 6, 2pm CT SG (Asia, Singapore) Jan. 7, 4am +08 Jan. 6, 2pm CT TW (Asia, Taipei) Jan. 7, 4am CST Jan. 6, 2pm CT TH (Asia, Bangkok) Jan. 7, 4am +07 Jan. 6, 3pm CT VN (Asia, Ho Chi minh City) Jan. 7, 4am +07 Jan. 6, 3pm CT RU (Europe, Moscow) Jan. 7, 4am MSK Jan. 7, 7pm CT TR1 (Europe, Instanbul) Jan. 7, 4am +03 Jan. 7, 7pm CT EUN1 (Europe, Warsaw) Jan. 7, 4am CET Jan. 7, 9pm CT EUW1 (Europe, London) Jan. 7, 4am GMT Jan. 7, 10pm CT BR1 (America, São Paulo) Jan. 7, 4am -03 Jan. 8, 1am CT LA2 (America, Buenos Aires) Jan. 7, 4am -03 Jan. 8, 1am CT LA1 (America, Mexico City) Jan. 7, 4am CST Jan. 7, 4am CT NA1 (America, Los Angeles) Jan. 7, 4am PST Jan. 7, 4am CT

The exclusive rewards for the first split of the season are as follows:

Vex Summoner icon

Vex emotes

Vex champion permanent

Series one Eternals capsule

Changes to apex tier decay

Decay rules for the apex tiers (Master, Grandmaster, and Challenger) are changing in 2022. These changes are intended to correct misplacements and improve the matchmaking experience, according to Riot. These changes only apply to the top tiers in the game—not Diamond and below.

Banked days for apex players: 10 days to 14 days

Decay rate: 250 LP per day to 75 LP per day

Apex decay floor: Diamond I to Diamond II

Visual updates

Ranked armor has transformed into ranked crests. They can be found in your profile, ranked page, game lobby, and friends list.

Loading screen borders have been updated to match the new ranked crests.

Several parts of the game lobby UI have been rearranged for clarity.

Forge God Clash

To celebrate the start of the 2022 ranked season, there will be a special Forge God Clash tournament with the following Forge God-themed rewards:

Three trophies

Three banners

Five team logos

Forge God clash will only take place on one weekend. Team formation for Clash opens on Jan. 10, with matches taking place on Jan. 15 and 16. The Forge God Flash is not part of the regular Clash season. The first official Clash tournament of 2022 will take place in Patch 12.4.

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Behavioral Systems: Intentional Feeding Detection has been improved to evaluate more variables and will go live to all regions this patch.

Objective Bounties: Targets with active Objective Bounties now have different health bars to indicate their bounty status.

Fixed a bug where Kled would sometimes respawn with an incorrect amount of health.

Fixed a bug where Kled could sometimes get hit by missiles immediately before or while dismounting, even though he should be untargetable in those moments.

Attacking an enemy marked by her Yordle Snap Trap (W) or 90 Caliber Net (E) will no longer incorrectly grant stacks toward Caitlyn’s Headshot passive.

Fixed a bug where Caitlyn would sometimes be able to change her Headshot target while casting 90 Caliber Net (E).

Fixed a bug where, if a champion got caught in Caitlyn’s Yordle Snap Trap (W) at the same time as her 90 Caliber Net (E), Caitlyn’s extended Headshot range would be canceled.

Axiom Arc’s ultimate cooldown reduction passive will now scale correctly with the Ultimate Hunter rune.

Fixed a bug where, at maximum stacks, Lethal Tempo’s bonus attack speed would sometimes persist against non-champion targets.

Fixed a bug where Bard’s Tempered Fate (R) did not interact with Glacial Augment correctly

Watchful Wardston, and Vigilant Wardstone’s tooltips will now include the number of wards they currently have placed.

Vi’s Blast Shield (passive) will now activate properly on all structures.

Fixed a bug where Kindred’s Lamb’s Respite (R) would heal champions more than it was supposed to.

Fixed a bug where, if Lucian was silenced, his basic attacks would not have Lightslinger (passive) effects.

Fixed a bug where Pantheon’s Comet Spear (Q) would incorrectly go on full cooldown if interrupted within its tap-cast time.

Pantheon’s Comet Spear (Q) range indicator has been fixed and will change between its tap-cast and hold-cast versions accurately.

Fixed Sylas’ interactions with Lux’s stolen Final Spark (R) and Miss Fortune’s stolen Bullet Time (R).

Fixed a bug where, if Vex died while casting a consecutive Shadow Surge (R), its cooldown would not reset.

Fixed a bug where Talon’s Noxian Diplomacy (Q) could sometimes hit untargetable enemy champions.

Consuming Skarner’s Crystal Venom mark from his Fracture (E) will correctly deal bonus damage.

Heimerdinger’s H-28G Evolution Turret’s (Q) deactivation sound effects have been restored for several of his skins.

Heimerdinger’s CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade’s (E) explosion sound effects will no longer play multiple times upon hitting an enemy.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Image via Riot Games

Skins

Elderwood Gnar

Elderwood Rek’Sai

Chromas

Elderwood Gnar

Elderwood Rek’Sai

