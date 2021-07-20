Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel is making his debut in League of Legends Patch 11.15.
In line with the ongoing Sentinels of Light event, which kicked off on July 8, Akshan is a Sentinel who “swings into battle wielding an ancient weapon of tremendous power,” according to Riot.
A mid lane marksman with a grappling gun, stealth, and a revive, the champion is described as a “roguish assassin” and someone who fits the “let’s-make-this-Lux-playing-fool’s-life-miserable” playstyle.
“We’ve been watching marksmen go mid in pro and regular play for a while, but none of them feel like they belong there,” game design lead Jeevun “Jag” Sidhu said on July 7. “They don’t provide the things that champs designed for mid should, like crowd control or target access. So we wanted to craft an experience that would feel like a distinct assassin style, but also clearly feel like a marksman, and put those two worlds together in mid lane.”
Aside from the new champion, Patch 11.15 also includes a slew of balance changes catered to solo queue and pro play. Irelia, Rumble, and Shyvana are just a few of the many champions up for adjustments.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 11.15
Champions
[New] Akshan
Passive – Dirty Fighting
- Every three hits from Akshan’s attacks and damaging abilities deals a burst of physical damage. If the target was a champion, Akshan also gains a shield
- After attacking, Akshan fires a second attack that deals reduced physical damage. The second shot can be canceled like a regular basic attack. If Akshan cancels the second shot, he gains a burst of move speed
Q – Avengerang
- Akshan throws a boomerang that deals physical damage and reveals enemies hit, extending its range each time it hits an enemy. Enemies can be hit once as the boomerang goes out and once as it returns
W – Going Rogue
- Passive: When enemy champions kill one of Akshan’s allies, they’re marked as Scoundrels. When Akshan gets a takedown on a Scoundrel, he gains bonus gold, all allies killed by the Scoundrel are resurrected at their base, and Scoundrel status is removed from all other enemies
- Active: Akshan becomes camouflaged for a short duration, or indefinitely while near terrain. During this time, Akshan can see trails leading toward Scoundrels and gains move speed and mana regeneration while moving toward them
E – Heroic Swing
- Akshan fires a hookshot that embeds in the first terrain hit. While embedded, he can recast to swing around the terrain in the cast direction, firing physical damage bullets at the nearest enemy while swinging. While swinging, he can recast again to jump off in the direction of the cursor and fire a final shot
- Heroic Swing’s cooldown resets when Akshan earns a takedown on an enemy champion
R – Comeuppance
- Akshan locks onto an enemy champion and begins channeling power into his gun to store bullets. At the end of the duration or after recasting, Akshan unleashes the stored bullets, each dealing physical damage based on missing health to the first minion, champion, or structure hit
- Akshan can move normally and cast Heroic Swing while channeling and firing Comeuppance
Annie
Q – Disintegrate
- Damage ratio: 80 percent AP to 75 percent AP
Aurelion Sol
Q – Starsurge
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
Blitzcrank
Armor: 37 to 40
Q – Rocket Grab
- Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+100 percent AP) to 90/140/190/240/290 (+120 percent AP)
Caitlyn
Q – Piltover Peacemaker
- Damage ratio: 130/140/150/160/170 percent AD to 130/145/160/175/190 percent AD
Cassiopeia
E – Twin Fang
- Base empowered damage: 10/30/50/70/90 to 20/40/60/80/100
Gwen
E – Skip ‘n Slash
- Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70/80 percent to 20/35/50/65/80 percent
Irelia
W – Defiant Dance
- Damage ratio: 50 percent AD (150 percent AD maximum) to 40 percent AD (120 percent AD maximum)
- Damage reduction 40 percent to 80 percent physical damage, 20 percent to 40 percent magic damage (levels one to 18) to 44 percent to 70 percent physical damage, 20 percent to 35 percent magic damage (levels one to 18)
Kayle
Magic resist: 30 to 26
Kennen
Q – Thundering Shuriken
- Damage: 75/115/155195/235 (+75 percent AP) to 85/130/175/220/265 (+80 percent AP)
Mordekaiser
W – Indestructible
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- Stored post-mitigation damage from damage dealt: 35 percent to 45 percent
Nidalee
Health: 545 (level one) to 570 (level one)
Health growth: 85 to 95
Rell
W – Ferromancy
- Cooldown: 13 seconds to 11 seconds
Rumble
Passive – Junkyard Titan
- [Update] Fixed a bug where Rumble’s Heat would start decaying at inconsistent times instead of the intended four seconds
- [New] Overheat check: Rumble now immediately Overheats upon reaching 100 Heat, instead of having a short window where multiple spells could be cast before Overheating
- [Update] Shop undo bugfix: Rumble’s Heat no longer resets to previous values when undoing shop purchases
- [Update] tooltip: Now correctly indicates Overheat duration of 5.25 seconds (actual Overheat duration unchanged)
E – Electro Harpoon
- [Update] Out of range bugfix: Rumble no longer stops moving when targeting Electro Harpoon at extremely long distances
Shyvana
Q – Twin Bite
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds to 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds
- First hit damage ratio: 25 percent AP to 35 percent AP (AD ratios unchanged)
- Second hit damage ratio: 15 percent AP to 25 percent AP (AD ratios unchanged)
Sylas
Q – Chain Lash
- Detonation damage: 60/115/170/225/280 (+80 percent AP) to 70/125/180/230/290 (+90 percent AP)
W – Kingslayer
- Heal: 30/60/90/120/150 (+45 percent AP) to 25/50/75/100/125 (+40 percent AP)
- Maximum heal: 60/120/180/240/300 (+90 percent AP) to 50/100/150/200/250 (+80 percent AP)
Syndra
Q – Dark Sphere
- Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 40/50/60/70/80 mana
Thresh
E – Flay
- Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds to 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 seconds
Viego
Q – Blade of the Ruined King
- Base damage: 25/40/55/70/85 to 15/30/45/60/75
- Bonus damage against monsters: 10 to 20
- Healing from damage against marked minions: 50 percent to 10 percent
Wukong
Health regen: Four to 2.5
Xayah
R – Featherstorm
- Cooldown: 160/145/130 seconds to 140/120/100 seconds
Items
Hullbreaker
- Boarding Party bonus resistances: 20 to 45 bonus armor and bonus magic resistance (level 1/10/11/12/13/14/15/16/17) to 20 to 60 bonus armor and bonus magic resistance (level nine to 18)
Ultimate Spellbook updates
Ultimate Summoner spell pool
- [New] Malphite: R – Thunderclap is now available, with 0 bonus ability haste and 80 percent ratios
- [Rem] Tryndamere: R – Undying Rage is no longer available
Champion buffs
- +Five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken
Champion nerfs
- Jax: +Five percent damage taken
- Trundle: +Five percent damage taken
- Yuumi: -Five percent damage dealt, -20 percent healing and shielding to -five percent damage dealt, -25 percent healing and shielding
Ulternate summoner buffs
- Miss Fortune: R – 80 percent AD/AP ratios to 100 percent AD/AP ratios
- Jhin: R -35 bonus ability haste to 45 bonus ability haste
- Ezreal: R – 80 percent AD/AP ratios to 90 percent AD/AP ratios
- Lux: R – 80 percent AD/AP ratios to 90 percent AD/AP ratios
- Xerath: R -90 percent AD/AP ratios to 100 percent AD/AP ratios
Ulternate summoner nerfs
- Olaf: R – 10 bonus ability haste to 0 bonus ability haste
Bug fixes and more
- Stealth champions can now get stealth Ulternate Summoners offered to them
- Clones will now properly copy health bar icons, including the Ulternate Summoner icon. This fix applies more broadly as well (e.g. Omnistone will now properly copy its icon over)
- First Blood gold now correctly matches the classic Summoner’s Rift value (150 gold to 100 gold)
- Dragon Soul’s revive now triggers after champion revives
- Fixed a bug where the announcement text for stealing a Ruined Dragon was incorrect
- Volibear will no longer sometimes spit out missiles from his Ulternate Summoner when trying to bite
Matchmaking
Matchmaking for the Ultimate Spellbook has bas been “reseeded,” according to Riot. This means that your matches should now be with players of a “more equal skill level.” This fix took effect in the middle of the previous patch, but Riot believes it’s worth pointing out in Patch 11.15.
Summoner’s Rift ranked split three
The third split of ranked begins on Sunday, Aug. 8. An Akshan summoner icon, Akshan emotes, and a series one Eternals capsule will be up for grabs.
Clash
- Mount Targon Clash: The second weekend of the Mount Targon-themed Clash will be July 24 and 25.
- Team formation for the second weekend will be open starting on July 19.
- Bandle City Clash: The first weekend of the Bandle City-themed Clash will be Aug. 7 and 8.
- Team formation for the first weekend will be open starting on Aug. 2.
- The second weekend will be during Patch 11.16.
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Recall sound effects now play for base Nautilus, Abyssal Nautilus, Subterranean Nautilus, Subterranean Nautilus, Astron Nautilus, and Worldbreaker Nautilus
- Fixed a bug on Kayn’s E SFX where it made a popping noise when it looped
- Kayn’s global transformation SFX will now play for both allies and enemies
- Odyssey Kayn’s dance music is now form-specific
- Kayn’s W on hit SFX is now form-specific
- Base Kayn’s recall SFX is now form-specific
- Kayn’s transformation SFX is now stereo for the local player
- Fixed a bug where Lillia’s Q – Blooming Blows movement speed did not scale off of AP from runes
- Nocturne’s Passive – Umbra Blades’ now correctly heals for the full amount against pets
- Illaoi’s Q – Tentacle Smash’s animation no longer locks if she inputs another command right after casting the ability
- Shaco’s Q – Deceive’s orange smoke VFX now correctly appears from the enemy’s point of view when cast through fog of war
- Kled and all his skins have one of his W voice lines restored
- Marauder Kled now correctly switches between his mounted and unmounted voice lines
- Viego will now respond to Shadow Isles voice interactions rather than Demacian
- Zoe’s taunt voice lines for Ezreal and Lux have been restored
- True Damage Senna’s unique skin voice lines have been restored
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Sentinel Graves
- Sentinel Pyke
- Sentinel Rengar
- Ruined Miss Fortune
- Cyber Pop Akshan
- Unbound Thresh
Chromas
- Sentinel Graves
- Sentinel Pyke
- Sentinel Rengar
- Ruined Miss Fortune
- Cyber Pop Akshan
