Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel is making his debut in League of Legends Patch 11.15.

In line with the ongoing Sentinels of Light event, which kicked off on July 8, Akshan is a Sentinel who “swings into battle wielding an ancient weapon of tremendous power,” according to Riot.

A mid lane marksman with a grappling gun, stealth, and a revive, the champion is described as a “roguish assassin” and someone who fits the “let’s-make-this-Lux-playing-fool’s-life-miserable” playstyle.

“We’ve been watching marksmen go mid in pro and regular play for a while, but none of them feel like they belong there,” game design lead Jeevun “Jag” Sidhu said on July 7. “They don’t provide the things that champs designed for mid should, like crowd control or target access. So we wanted to craft an experience that would feel like a distinct assassin style, but also clearly feel like a marksman, and put those two worlds together in mid lane.”

Aside from the new champion, Patch 11.15 also includes a slew of balance changes catered to solo queue and pro play. Irelia, Rumble, and Shyvana are just a few of the many champions up for adjustments.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 11.15

Champions

[New] Akshan

Passive – Dirty Fighting

Every three hits from Akshan’s attacks and damaging abilities deals a burst of physical damage. If the target was a champion, Akshan also gains a shield

After attacking, Akshan fires a second attack that deals reduced physical damage. The second shot can be canceled like a regular basic attack. If Akshan cancels the second shot, he gains a burst of move speed

Q – Avengerang

Akshan throws a boomerang that deals physical damage and reveals enemies hit, extending its range each time it hits an enemy. Enemies can be hit once as the boomerang goes out and once as it returns

W – Going Rogue

Passive: When enemy champions kill one of Akshan’s allies, they’re marked as Scoundrels. When Akshan gets a takedown on a Scoundrel, he gains bonus gold, all allies killed by the Scoundrel are resurrected at their base, and Scoundrel status is removed from all other enemies

Active: Akshan becomes camouflaged for a short duration, or indefinitely while near terrain. During this time, Akshan can see trails leading toward Scoundrels and gains move speed and mana regeneration while moving toward them

E – Heroic Swing

Akshan fires a hookshot that embeds in the first terrain hit. While embedded, he can recast to swing around the terrain in the cast direction, firing physical damage bullets at the nearest enemy while swinging. While swinging, he can recast again to jump off in the direction of the cursor and fire a final shot

Heroic Swing’s cooldown resets when Akshan earns a takedown on an enemy champion

R – Comeuppance

Akshan locks onto an enemy champion and begins channeling power into his gun to store bullets. At the end of the duration or after recasting, Akshan unleashes the stored bullets, each dealing physical damage based on missing health to the first minion, champion, or structure hit

Akshan can move normally and cast Heroic Swing while channeling and firing Comeuppance

Annie

Image via Riot Games

Q – Disintegrate

Damage ratio: 80 percent AP to 75 percent AP

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Q – Starsurge

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Armor: 37 to 40

Q – Rocket Grab

Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+100 percent AP) to 90/140/190/240/290 (+120 percent AP)

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Q – Piltover Peacemaker

Damage ratio: 130/140/150/160/170 percent AD to 130/145/160/175/190 percent AD

Cassiopeia

Image via Riot Games

E – Twin Fang

Base empowered damage: 10/30/50/70/90 to 20/40/60/80/100

Gwen

Image via Riot Games

E – Skip ‘n Slash

Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70/80 percent to 20/35/50/65/80 percent

Irelia

Image via Riot Games

W – Defiant Dance

Damage ratio: 50 percent AD (150 percent AD maximum) to 40 percent AD (120 percent AD maximum)

Damage reduction 40 percent to 80 percent physical damage, 20 percent to 40 percent magic damage (levels one to 18) to 44 percent to 70 percent physical damage, 20 percent to 35 percent magic damage (levels one to 18)

Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Magic resist: 30 to 26

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Q – Thundering Shuriken

Damage: 75/115/155195/235 (+75 percent AP) to 85/130/175/220/265 (+80 percent AP)

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

W – Indestructible

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Stored post-mitigation damage from damage dealt: 35 percent to 45 percent

Nidalee

Image via Riot Games

Health: 545 (level one) to 570 (level one)

Health growth: 85 to 95

Rell

Image via Riot Games

W – Ferromancy

Cooldown: 13 seconds to 11 seconds

Rumble

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Junkyard Titan

[Update] Fixed a bug where Rumble’s Heat would start decaying at inconsistent times instead of the intended four seconds

[New] Overheat check: Rumble now immediately Overheats upon reaching 100 Heat, instead of having a short window where multiple spells could be cast before Overheating

[Update] Shop undo bugfix: Rumble’s Heat no longer resets to previous values when undoing shop purchases

[Update] tooltip: Now correctly indicates Overheat duration of 5.25 seconds (actual Overheat duration unchanged)

E – Electro Harpoon

[Update] Out of range bugfix: Rumble no longer stops moving when targeting Electro Harpoon at extremely long distances

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Q – Twin Bite

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds to 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds

First hit damage ratio: 25 percent AP to 35 percent AP (AD ratios unchanged)

Second hit damage ratio: 15 percent AP to 25 percent AP (AD ratios unchanged)

Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Q – Chain Lash

Detonation damage: 60/115/170/225/280 (+80 percent AP) to 70/125/180/230/290 (+90 percent AP)

W – Kingslayer

Heal: 30/60/90/120/150 (+45 percent AP) to 25/50/75/100/125 (+40 percent AP)

Maximum heal: 60/120/180/240/300 (+90 percent AP) to 50/100/150/200/250 (+80 percent AP)

Syndra

Image via Riot Games

Q – Dark Sphere

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 40/50/60/70/80 mana

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

E – Flay

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds to 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 seconds

Viego

Image via Riot Games

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

Base damage: 25/40/55/70/85 to 15/30/45/60/75

Bonus damage against monsters: 10 to 20

Healing from damage against marked minions: 50 percent to 10 percent

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Health regen: Four to 2.5

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

R – Featherstorm

Cooldown: 160/145/130 seconds to 140/120/100 seconds

Items

Hullbreaker

Boarding Party bonus resistances: 20 to 45 bonus armor and bonus magic resistance (level 1/10/11/12/13/14/15/16/17) to 20 to 60 bonus armor and bonus magic resistance (level nine to 18)

Ultimate Spellbook updates

Ultimate Summoner spell pool

[New] Malphite: R – Thunderclap is now available, with 0 bonus ability haste and 80 percent ratios

[Rem] Tryndamere: R – Undying Rage is no longer available

Champion buffs

+Five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken

Champion nerfs

Jax: +Five percent damage taken

Trundle: +Five percent damage taken

Yuumi: -Five percent damage dealt, -20 percent healing and shielding to -five percent damage dealt, -25 percent healing and shielding

Ulternate summoner buffs

Miss Fortune: R – 80 percent AD/AP ratios to 100 percent AD/AP ratios

Jhin: R -35 bonus ability haste to 45 bonus ability haste

Ezreal: R – 80 percent AD/AP ratios to 90 percent AD/AP ratios

Lux: R – 80 percent AD/AP ratios to 90 percent AD/AP ratios

Xerath: R -90 percent AD/AP ratios to 100 percent AD/AP ratios

Ulternate summoner nerfs

Olaf: R – 10 bonus ability haste to 0 bonus ability haste

Bug fixes and more

Stealth champions can now get stealth Ulternate Summoners offered to them

Clones will now properly copy health bar icons, including the Ulternate Summoner icon. This fix applies more broadly as well (e.g. Omnistone will now properly copy its icon over)

First Blood gold now correctly matches the classic Summoner’s Rift value (150 gold to 100 gold)

Dragon Soul’s revive now triggers after champion revives

Fixed a bug where the announcement text for stealing a Ruined Dragon was incorrect

Volibear will no longer sometimes spit out missiles from his Ulternate Summoner when trying to bite

Matchmaking

Matchmaking for the Ultimate Spellbook has bas been “reseeded,” according to Riot. This means that your matches should now be with players of a “more equal skill level.” This fix took effect in the middle of the previous patch, but Riot believes it’s worth pointing out in Patch 11.15.

Summoner’s Rift ranked split three

The third split of ranked begins on Sunday, Aug. 8. An Akshan summoner icon, Akshan emotes, and a series one Eternals capsule will be up for grabs.

Clash

Mount Targon Clash: The second weekend of the Mount Targon-themed Clash will be July 24 and 25. Team formation for the second weekend will be open starting on July 19.

Bandle City Clash: The first weekend of the Bandle City-themed Clash will be Aug. 7 and 8. Team formation for the first weekend will be open starting on Aug. 2. The second weekend will be during Patch 11.16.



Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Recall sound effects now play for base Nautilus, Abyssal Nautilus, Subterranean Nautilus, Subterranean Nautilus, Astron Nautilus, and Worldbreaker Nautilus

Fixed a bug on Kayn’s E SFX where it made a popping noise when it looped

Kayn’s global transformation SFX will now play for both allies and enemies

Odyssey Kayn’s dance music is now form-specific

Kayn’s W on hit SFX is now form-specific

Base Kayn’s recall SFX is now form-specific

Kayn’s transformation SFX is now stereo for the local player

Fixed a bug where Lillia’s Q – Blooming Blows movement speed did not scale off of AP from runes

Nocturne’s Passive – Umbra Blades’ now correctly heals for the full amount against pets

Illaoi’s Q – Tentacle Smash’s animation no longer locks if she inputs another command right after casting the ability

Shaco’s Q – Deceive’s orange smoke VFX now correctly appears from the enemy’s point of view when cast through fog of war

Kled and all his skins have one of his W voice lines restored

Marauder Kled now correctly switches between his mounted and unmounted voice lines

Viego will now respond to Shadow Isles voice interactions rather than Demacian

Zoe’s taunt voice lines for Ezreal and Lux have been restored

True Damage Senna’s unique skin voice lines have been restored

Upcoming skins and chromas

Image via Riot Games

Skins

Sentinel Graves

Sentinel Pyke

Sentinel Rengar

Ruined Miss Fortune

Cyber Pop Akshan

Unbound Thresh

Chromas

Sentinel Graves

Sentinel Pyke

Sentinel Rengar

Ruined Miss Fortune

Cyber Pop Akshan

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.