League of Legends Patch 10.5: Full notes and updates

If you were tired of the “zero-CS-top-lane” strategies that cropped up over the past few weeks, then rejoice. Riot Games has introduced some big champion changes that will address those specific problems in Patch 10.5.

Ornn and Sett are both getting some significant nerfs after they started to take over the League of Legends meta. More champions are getting changes to widen the jungle pool as well.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 10.5.

Champions

Alistar

Base stats

Health increased from 575 to 600.

Passive – Triumphant Roar

Once Triumph stacks are consumed, Alistar can gain new stacks immediately, but can’t proc more than once every three seconds.

Amumu

R – Curse of the Sad Mummy

Cooldown increased from 130/115/100 seconds to 150/125/100 seconds.

Bard

Passive – Traveler’s Call

Additional damage per five chimes decreased from 15 to 12.

Blitzcrank

Base stats

Armor decreased from 40 to 37.

Graves

Base stats

Magic resist increased from 30 to 32.

Magic resist growth increased from one to 1.25.

Q – End of the Line

Mana cost lowered from 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 60 mana.

Cooldown lowered from 13/12/11/10/9 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds.

Kai’Sa

Q – Icathian Rain

Damage ratio lowered from 0.4 ability power to 0.25 ability power.

Living weapon upgrade increased from 10 missiles to 12 missiles.

W – Void Seeker

Damage increased from 20/45/70/95/120 plus 0.6 ability power and 1.5 total attack damage to 30/55/80/105/130 plus 0.7 ability power and 1.3 total attack damage.

Living weapon upgrade increased from 50 percent cooldown refunded against champions to 70 percent cooldown refunded against champions.

Kayn

Passive – The Darkin Scythe

Orb gain rate now constantly increases every second after five minutes, to flattening out at 13 minutes.

W – Blade’s Reach

Decaying slow increased from 60 percent to 70 percent.

Lissandra

Q – Ice Shard

Damage ratio increased from 0.7 ability power to 0.8 ability power.

Neeko

Attack speed growth increased from three percent to 3.5 percent.

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.645 to 0.670.

E – Tangle Barbs

Damage ratio increased from 0.4 ability power to 0.6 ability power.

R – Pop Blossom

Shield increased from 50/80/110 plus 0.5 ability power to 75/100/125 plus 0.75 ability power.

Ornn

Passive – Living Forge

Brittle proc damage decreased from 12 to 20.5 percent of target’s maximum health to 10 to 18 percent of target’s maximum health.

Masterwork Items

Masterwork item auto-upgrade changed from Level 12 to Level 13.

Masterwork availability changed from Levels 13, 14, 15, 16 to Levels 14, 15, 16, 17.

Rammus

Base stats

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.656 to 0.625—base attack speed was unchanged.

Sett

Base stats

Armor decreased from 37 to 33.

Health regeneration lowered from eight to seven.

Health regeneration growth lowered from 0.75 to 0.5.

R – The Show Stopper

Slow duration lowered from 1.5 seconds to target and all enemies in the impact area to one second to target and all enemies in the impact area.

Sett properly gets Assist credits even when the target dies while suppressed.

Sivir

Q – Boomerang Blade

Damage per pass adjusted from 35/55/75/95/115 plus 0.7/0.8/0.9/1.0/1.1 total attack damage and 0.5 ability power to 35/50/65/80/95 plus 0.7/0.85/1.0/1.15/1.3 total attack damage and 0.5 ability power.

R – On the Hunt

Minimum movement speed changed from 20 percent to 20/25/30 percent.

Sona

Base stats

Attack damage increased from 45 to 49.

Attack damage growth increased from two to three.

E – Song of Celerity

Self movement speed increased from 10/11/12/13/14 percent to 20 percent.

Jungle champions

Darius

Hemorrhage damage to monsters increased from 120 percent to 175 percent.

Mordekaiser

Darkness Rise max damage to monsters increased from 25 to 110 to 28 to 184.

Poppy

Hammer Shock max health damage cap vs. non-champs increased from 40/60/80/100/120 to 50/80/110/140/170.

Top lane significance changes

Turret plates now give 160 gold.

Turret plates take 17 percent reduced damage from ranged champions.

Outer turret armor and magic resistance increased from 40/80/120/160/200 (at 0-4 plates lost) to 15/50/85/120/155 (at 0-4 plates lost)

Bulwark resistances increased from 35 per nearby enemy champion past the second to 45 per nearby enemy champion past the second.

Blade of the Ruined King

Basic attacks deal bonus physical damage on hit equal to eight percent target’s current health for ranged users, 12 percent of target’s current health for melee users.

Changes also apply to Might of the Ruined King

Ravenous Hydra

Lifesteal increased from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Active radius increased from 400 to 450.

Active center point increased to the champion’s basic attack range up to 200 distance.

Titanic Hydra

Passive damage to primary target increased from 5 (+1% user’s max health) to 5 (+1.5% user’s max health).

Passive damage to secondary targets increased from 40 (+2.5% user’s max health) to 40 (+3% user’s max health)

Items

Spellthief’s Edge

Tribute procs now require an ally champion—even dead ally champions—within 2,000 range. Also affects Frostfang.

Boots of Mobility

Cost increased from 900 to 1,000 gold.

Boots of Swiftness

Movement speed increased from 55 to 60 gold.

Bugfixes