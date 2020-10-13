Riot Games is cracking down on the jungle in League of Legends Patch 10.21, maintaining stability and balance ahead of the 2021 preseason.

With Worlds 2020 reaching a crescendo, the developers are focusing on elite play across the board, giving some much-needed love and affection to Lee and Udyr, while curbing the power of Hecarim, Graves, and Nidalee. Aphelios and Corki buffs are also on the cards, along with Pantheon and Samira nerfs.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 10.21

Champions

Aphelios

Image via Riot Games

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer

Lethality: 2/4/6/8/10/12 to 3/6/9/12/15/18

R – Moonlight Vigil

Calibrum additional mark damage: 20/45/70 to 40/70/100

Severum heal: 200/300/400 to 250/375/500

Gravitum root duration: Targets marked by Moonlight Vigil are rooted for one second to targets marked by Moonlight Vigil are rooted for 1.25 seconds

Infernum splash damage ratio: 75 percent of initial damage to 85 percent of initial damage

Crescendum additional chakrams returned: Three to four

Camille

E – Hookshot

Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70/80 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent

Corki

Q – Phosphorus Bomb

Bonus damage ratio: 0.5 attack damage to 0.7 attack damage

Graves

E – Quickdraw

Bonus armor: 8/11/14/17/20 to 6/9/12/15/18

Hecarim

E – Devastating Charge

Base damage: 45/75/105/135/165 (90/150/210/270/330) to 35/65/95/125/155 (70/130/190/260/310)

Karma

Passive – Gathering Fire

Mantra cooldown refund for abilities: 2/3/4 (levels 1/7/13) to 2/3.5/5 (levels 1/6/11)

Mantra cooldown refund for basic attacks: 1/1.5/2 (levels 1/7/13) to 1 (at all ranks)

R – Mantra

Cooldown: 45/42/39/36 seconds to 40/38/36/34 seconds

Lee Sin

Attack damage growth: 3.2 to 3.7

Nidalee

Attack damage: 61 to 59

Pantheon

Q – Comet Spear

Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+1.0 bonus attack damage) to 70/100/130/160/190 (+1.15 bonus attack damage)

Critical damage: 155/235/315/395/475 (+2.0 bonus attack damage) to 155/230/305/380/455 (+2.3 bonus attack damage)

Mortal Will bonus damage ratio: 1.0 attack damage to 1.15 attack damage

Samira

E – Wild Rush

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds to 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Attack speed: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent

Trundle

Passive – King’s Tribute

Heal from nearby enemy death: 2/3/4/5/6 percent (levels 1/5/9/12/15) to two to seven percent (levels one to 18)

W – Frozen Domain

Cooldown: 15 seconds at all ranks to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

Udyr

R – Phoenix Stance

Aura total damage: 40/80/120/160/200/240 over four seconds to 50/100/150/200/250/300 over four seconds

Runes

Nimbus Cloak

Bonus movement speed: 10/20/30 percent to 5/20/35 percent

Movement buff duration: 2.5 seconds to two seconds

ARAM balance changes

10.21 buffs

Bard: +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken

Camille: +6 percent damage dealt and -6 percent damage taken to +6 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Katarina: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Nocturne: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Rek’Sai: +12 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken to +12 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Samira: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Tahm Kench: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Vi: +5 percent damage dealt to +5 percent damage dealt and – percent damage taken

Volibear: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Yorick: -5 percent damage dealt to -3 percent damage dealt

10.21 nerfs

Ezreal: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Jinx: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Nidalee: +12 percent damage dealt to +10 percent damage dealt

Ryze: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percentdamage taken

Sona: -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, and -20 percent shielding to -20 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, and -20 percent shielding

Vayne: -5percent damage taken to -3 percent damage taken

URF balance changes

10.21 buffs

Bard: Fixed bug where the URF-specific bonuses to Chime collection and Meep respawning were not applying

Rek’Sai +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Yone: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

10.21 nerfs

Akali: +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken

Ashe: +8 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Nunu: +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing to +8 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing

Panetheon: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Rammus: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Shen: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Vi: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Volibear -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percentdamage taken

Yuumi: 20 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken -30 percent healing, nad -100 percent E cooldown to -20 percent damage dealt, +20 percent damage taken -30 percent healing, and -100 percent E cooldown

Zed: -10 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Fixed an issue where the in-game settings menu wasn’t loading if a game hadn’t been played since the previous patch.

League client: Debug text will no longer appear during promotion ceremonies.

League client: Fixed an issue where gift notifications would appear even after being acknowledged or dismissed.

League client: League taskbar icon should now light up when notifications/messages are pending.

League client: Restoring Default Hotkeys out of game no longer unbinds “Area Is Warded Ping” in the Options Menu.

Changed how emotes are sized to make them more consistent across various resolutions and have fixed positions relative to the health bar.

Added an option in the in-game settings to change the size of emotes to “Normal” or “Small”, so players can choose how they appear [] Added an “incoming health” UX addition to health bars, so players can see how much health they will receive from delayed health recovery sources like Redemption’s active, ARAM healing packs, and Vladimir’s R – Hemoplague.

Fixed an issue where Mac players would see unusual fullscreen brightness when certain champions would appear on screen.

Fixed a bug where Amumu would not apply Passive – Cursed Touch through AoE damage abilities.

Corrected Nami’s W – Ebb and Flow’s AP ratio in the tooltip from 1.5 AP to 0.5 AP.

PsyOps Sona now correctly plays her transformation animation even when moving while leveling up R – Crescendo.

Added a yellow ring under targets affected by Zed’s Passive – Contempt for the Weak to match similar passive indicators on Jarvan, Ekko, and Shaco.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Pumpkin Prince Amumu

Bewitching Elise

Little Devil Fizz

Odyssey Karma

Odyssey Aatrox

Odyssey Sivir

Odyssey Kha’Zix

Odyssey Twisted Fate

Hextech Kassadin

Chromas

Odyssey Aatrox

Odyssey Karma

Odyssey Kha’Zix

Odyssey Sivir

Odyssey Twisted Fate

Odyssey Kayn

Galaxy Slayer Zed

Pumpkin Prince Amumu

Bewitching Elise

Little Devil Fizz

Little Devil Teemo

Bewitching Morgana

