Riot Games is cracking down on the jungle in League of Legends Patch 10.21, maintaining stability and balance ahead of the 2021 preseason.
With Worlds 2020 reaching a crescendo, the developers are focusing on elite play across the board, giving some much-needed love and affection to Lee and Udyr, while curbing the power of Hecarim, Graves, and Nidalee. Aphelios and Corki buffs are also on the cards, along with Pantheon and Samira nerfs.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 10.21
Champions
Aphelios
Passive – The Hitman and the Seer
- Lethality: 2/4/6/8/10/12 to 3/6/9/12/15/18
R – Moonlight Vigil
- Calibrum additional mark damage: 20/45/70 to 40/70/100
- Severum heal: 200/300/400 to 250/375/500
- Gravitum root duration: Targets marked by Moonlight Vigil are rooted for one second to targets marked by Moonlight Vigil are rooted for 1.25 seconds
- Infernum splash damage ratio: 75 percent of initial damage to 85 percent of initial damage
- Crescendum additional chakrams returned: Three to four
Camille
E – Hookshot
- Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70/80 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent
Corki
Q – Phosphorus Bomb
- Bonus damage ratio: 0.5 attack damage to 0.7 attack damage
Graves
E – Quickdraw
- Bonus armor: 8/11/14/17/20 to 6/9/12/15/18
Hecarim
E – Devastating Charge
- Base damage: 45/75/105/135/165 (90/150/210/270/330) to 35/65/95/125/155 (70/130/190/260/310)
Karma
Passive – Gathering Fire
- Mantra cooldown refund for abilities: 2/3/4 (levels 1/7/13) to 2/3.5/5 (levels 1/6/11)
- Mantra cooldown refund for basic attacks: 1/1.5/2 (levels 1/7/13) to 1 (at all ranks)
R – Mantra
- Cooldown: 45/42/39/36 seconds to 40/38/36/34 seconds
Lee Sin
Attack damage growth: 3.2 to 3.7
Nidalee
Attack damage: 61 to 59
Pantheon
Q – Comet Spear
- Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+1.0 bonus attack damage) to 70/100/130/160/190 (+1.15 bonus attack damage)
- Critical damage: 155/235/315/395/475 (+2.0 bonus attack damage) to 155/230/305/380/455 (+2.3 bonus attack damage)
- Mortal Will bonus damage ratio: 1.0 attack damage to 1.15 attack damage
Samira
E – Wild Rush
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds to 20/18/16/14/12 seconds
- Attack speed: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent
Trundle
Passive – King’s Tribute
- Heal from nearby enemy death: 2/3/4/5/6 percent (levels 1/5/9/12/15) to two to seven percent (levels one to 18)
W – Frozen Domain
- Cooldown: 15 seconds at all ranks to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds
Udyr
R – Phoenix Stance
- Aura total damage: 40/80/120/160/200/240 over four seconds to 50/100/150/200/250/300 over four seconds
Runes
Nimbus Cloak
- Bonus movement speed: 10/20/30 percent to 5/20/35 percent
- Movement buff duration: 2.5 seconds to two seconds
ARAM balance changes
10.21 buffs
- Bard: +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken
- Camille: +6 percent damage dealt and -6 percent damage taken to +6 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Katarina: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Nocturne: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken
- Rek’Sai: +12 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken to +12 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken
- Samira: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Tahm Kench: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Vi: +5 percent damage dealt to +5 percent damage dealt and – percent damage taken
- Volibear: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Yorick: -5 percent damage dealt to -3 percent damage dealt
10.21 nerfs
- Ezreal: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Jinx: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Nidalee: +12 percent damage dealt to +10 percent damage dealt
- Ryze: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percentdamage taken
- Sona: -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, and -20 percent shielding to -20 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, and -20 percent shielding
- Vayne: -5percent damage taken to -3 percent damage taken
URF balance changes
10.21 buffs
- Bard: Fixed bug where the URF-specific bonuses to Chime collection and Meep respawning were not applying
- Rek’Sai +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken
- Yone: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
10.21 nerfs
- Akali: +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken
- Ashe: +8 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Nunu: +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing to +8 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing
- Panetheon: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Rammus: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Shen: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Vi: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Volibear -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percentdamage taken
- Yuumi: 20 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken -30 percent healing, nad -100 percent E cooldown to -20 percent damage dealt, +20 percent damage taken -30 percent healing, and -100 percent E cooldown
- Zed: -10 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- League client: Fixed an issue where the in-game settings menu wasn’t loading if a game hadn’t been played since the previous patch.
- League client: Debug text will no longer appear during promotion ceremonies.
- League client: Fixed an issue where gift notifications would appear even after being acknowledged or dismissed.
- League client: League taskbar icon should now light up when notifications/messages are pending.
- League client: Restoring Default Hotkeys out of game no longer unbinds “Area Is Warded Ping” in the Options Menu.
- Changed how emotes are sized to make them more consistent across various resolutions and have fixed positions relative to the health bar.
- Added an option in the in-game settings to change the size of emotes to “Normal” or “Small”, so players can choose how they appear [] Added an “incoming health” UX addition to health bars, so players can see how much health they will receive from delayed health recovery sources like Redemption’s active, ARAM healing packs, and Vladimir’s R – Hemoplague.
- Fixed an issue where Mac players would see unusual fullscreen brightness when certain champions would appear on screen.
- Fixed a bug where Amumu would not apply Passive – Cursed Touch through AoE damage abilities.
- Corrected Nami’s W – Ebb and Flow’s AP ratio in the tooltip from 1.5 AP to 0.5 AP.
- PsyOps Sona now correctly plays her transformation animation even when moving while leveling up R – Crescendo.
- Added a yellow ring under targets affected by Zed’s Passive – Contempt for the Weak to match similar passive indicators on Jarvan, Ekko, and Shaco.
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Pumpkin Prince Amumu
- Bewitching Elise
- Little Devil Fizz
- Odyssey Karma
- Odyssey Aatrox
- Odyssey Sivir
- Odyssey Kha’Zix
- Odyssey Twisted Fate
- Hextech Kassadin
Chromas
- Odyssey Aatrox
- Odyssey Karma
- Odyssey Kha’Zix
- Odyssey Sivir
- Odyssey Twisted Fate
- Odyssey Kayn
- Galaxy Slayer Zed
- Pumpkin Prince Amumu
- Bewitching Elise
- Little Devil Fizz
- Little Devil Teemo
- Bewitching Morgana
