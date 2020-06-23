The latest League of Legends patch is all about champion balance.
The usual suspects are being targeted in Patch 10.13 to make way for the underdogs. Nunu, Gnar, and Kog’Maw have been given some love, while Aphelios, Yuumi, and Syndra are quite the opposite.
Two of the most overperforming runes, Conqueror and Guardian, have also been nerfed. When compared to the other Keystones, they’ve stood out as outliers.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 10.13
Champions
Aphelios
Attack damage growth: 2.2 to two
Q – Crescendum, the Chakram
- No longer resets the duration of Chakram on epic monsters
- Turret range indicators no longer show in spectator mode
R – Moonlight Vigil
- 50 percent bonus attack damage to 20 percent bonus attack damage
Cassiopeia
Magic resist: 34 to 32
Gnar
E – Hop
- Attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 to 40/45/50/55/60 percent
- Attack speed duration: Three seconds to four seconds
Kalista
Attack damage growth: Four to 3.5
Kog’Maw
Q – Caustic Spittle
- Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.7 ability power
R – Living Artillery
- Damage ratio: -0.25 ability power to 0.35 ability power
Lucian
Q – Piercing Light
- Ability range: 900 to 1,000
Nocturne
Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Umbra Blades’ cooldown would always refund one second, instead of one or two seconds based on the target.
Passive – Umbra Blades
- Basic attacks against enemy champions reduce Umbra Blades’ cooldown by two seconds to basic attacks against enemy champions and monsters reduce Umbra Blade’s cooldown by two seconds
Nunu
Q – Consume
- Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.65 ability power
- Healing ratio: 0.7 ability power to 0.9 ability power
R – Absolute Zero
- Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.65 ability power
- Shield ratio: 0.3/0.4/0.5 bonus health to 0.3/0.4/0.5 bonus health, 1.5 ability power
Ornn
Passive – Living Forge
- Health and mana items built in the field provide 100 percent of health and mana values to health and mana items build in the field retain its previous health and mana percentage (returning to base still brings health and mana items back to full)
Rakan
W – Grand Entrance
- Base damage: 70/120/170/220/270 to 70/125/180/235/290
Ryze
Magic resist: 34 to 36
Attack damage: 56 to 58
Syndra
Q – Dark Sphere
- Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 mana to 60/65/70/75/80 mana
Vi
Q – Vault Breaker
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
Yorick
R – Eulogy of the Isles
- 900 range at which Maiden returns to Yorick to 600 range at which Maiden returns to Yorick
Yuumi
E – Zoomies
- Cost: 100/115/130/145/160 mana to 40/45/50/55/60 mana (+15 percent max mana)
Runes
Conqueror
- Max stacks: 10 to 12
- Adaptive force per stack: 2 to 5 (levels 1 to 18) to 1.6 to 4.2 (levels 1 to 18)
Guardian
- Shield 80 to 200 to 70 to 150
Items
Death’s Dance
- Post-mitigation damage storing: 20 percent for ranged champions to 10 percent for ranged champions
Champion select and mute testing
During patches 10.13 and 10.14, Riot is testing two new features to address “game-ruining” behavior in champion select. North America and Korea are up first, with other regions joining later during the test window.
- Champion select muting blocks messages from the muted player in champion select and the mute carries over in-game.
- For now, champion select reporting is only in place to collect data. After the experiment ends, Riot will use that data to plan out further investment in this type of penalty system.
Bugfixes and quality of life changes
- Updated the names of Gangster Twitch, Mafia Jinx, Mafia Graves, and Mafia Miss Fortune to Crime City Twitch, Crime City Jinx, Crime City Graves, and Crime City Miss Fortune
- Miss Fortune’s Q – Double Up now properly applies all on-hit effects like Press the Attack
- Miss Fortune’s Q – Double Up now properly grants 2 stacks of Conqueror for her primary target and none for the secondary target regardless of whether Passive – Love Tap is applied or not
- Glacial Augment’s tooltip no longer references targets hit by Energized-empowered attacks
- Fixed a bug where Qiyana’s Q – Elemental Wrath would not damage its target if Qiyana died before the ability landed
- Sylas no longer permanently gains health and increases in model size from successful kills with a stolen R – Feast from an enemy Cho’Gath
- Urgot’s R – Fear Beyond Death’s execute indicator no longer appears on enemies’ health bars while the ability is on cooldown
- Zoe’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble now properly applies its debuff on Baron regardless of where she casts it from
- Kai’Sa’s W – Void Seeker now properly applies stacks of Passive – Second Skin on Baron regardless of where she casts it from
- When attempting to place a fourth ward on the map, the mini-map now properly indicates which of the first three wards will be replaced
- Yorick’s Mist Walkers, Zyra’s plants, and Shaco’s Jack-In-The-Boxes are able to properly activate Manaflow Band
- Displacement effects like stuns, charms, etc. on Feared champions will no longer expire along with the Fear debuff when it times out
- Malphite’s W – Thunderclap no longer reduces the amount of Hail of Blades stacks
- Nautilus’ W – Titan’s Wrath shield VFX no longer persists in the place where Nautilus enters Fog of War
- Sion’s W – Soul Furnace tooltip now properly indicates that its passive grants 4 maximum health when activated
- Fiddlesticks’ E – Reap tooltip now properly contains information about increasing mana cost
- Damaging with Jax’s Q – Leap Strike followed by two basic attacks will now properly activate Phase Rush and Electrocute
- Twitch’s R – Spray and Pray empowered attacks now properly deal damage to the Nexus and enemy inhibitors regardless of range or angle
- Umbral Glaive now properly deals extra damage to revealed traps
- Caitlyn’s W – Yordle Snap Trap properly empowers only one basic attack
- Multi-attacks from Runaan’s Hurricane’s unique passive, Wind’s Fury, properly give the holder 1 stack of Conqueror instead of a stack per enemy hit
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s unique passive, Guinsoo’s Rage, will not trigger on the target when the holder’s basic attack is blocked or destroyed
- Fixed a bug where the champion details page didn’t close automatically when renavigating to the game select screen
- Enhanced data flows on the honor screen to provide better responsiveness
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Pool Party Jarvan IV
- Pool Party Orianna
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Pool Party Syndra
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
Chromas
- Pool Party Orianna
- Pool Party Syndra
- Pool Party Jarvan IV
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Pool Party Heimberdinger
- Nurse Akali
- Kennen M.D.
- Surgeon Shen