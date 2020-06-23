Has Aphelios finally had his last laugh?

The latest League of Legends patch is all about champion balance.

The usual suspects are being targeted in Patch 10.13 to make way for the underdogs. Nunu, Gnar, and Kog’Maw have been given some love, while Aphelios, Yuumi, and Syndra are quite the opposite.

Two of the most overperforming runes, Conqueror and Guardian, have also been nerfed. When compared to the other Keystones, they’ve stood out as outliers.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 10.13

Champions

Aphelios

Attack damage growth: 2.2 to two

Q – Crescendum, the Chakram

No longer resets the duration of Chakram on epic monsters

Turret range indicators no longer show in spectator mode

R – Moonlight Vigil

50 percent bonus attack damage to 20 percent bonus attack damage

Cassiopeia

Magic resist: 34 to 32

Gnar

E – Hop

Attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 to 40/45/50/55/60 percent

Attack speed duration: Three seconds to four seconds

Kalista

Attack damage growth: Four to 3.5

Kog’Maw

Q – Caustic Spittle

Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.7 ability power

R – Living Artillery

Damage ratio: -0.25 ability power to 0.35 ability power

Lucian

Q – Piercing Light

Ability range: 900 to 1,000

Nocturne

Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Umbra Blades’ cooldown would always refund one second, instead of one or two seconds based on the target.

Passive – Umbra Blades

Basic attacks against enemy champions reduce Umbra Blades’ cooldown by two seconds to basic attacks against enemy champions and monsters reduce Umbra Blade’s cooldown by two seconds

Nunu

Q – Consume

Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.65 ability power

Healing ratio: 0.7 ability power to 0.9 ability power

R – Absolute Zero

Damage ratio: 0.5 ability power to 0.65 ability power

Shield ratio: 0.3/0.4/0.5 bonus health to 0.3/0.4/0.5 bonus health, 1.5 ability power

Ornn

Passive – Living Forge

Health and mana items built in the field provide 100 percent of health and mana values to health and mana items build in the field retain its previous health and mana percentage (returning to base still brings health and mana items back to full)

Rakan

W – Grand Entrance

Base damage: 70/120/170/220/270 to 70/125/180/235/290

Ryze

Magic resist: 34 to 36

Attack damage: 56 to 58

Syndra

Q – Dark Sphere

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 mana to 60/65/70/75/80 mana

Vi

Q – Vault Breaker

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

Yorick

R – Eulogy of the Isles

900 range at which Maiden returns to Yorick to 600 range at which Maiden returns to Yorick

Yuumi

E – Zoomies

Cost: 100/115/130/145/160 mana to 40/45/50/55/60 mana (+15 percent max mana)

Runes

Conqueror

Max stacks: 10 to 12

Adaptive force per stack: 2 to 5 (levels 1 to 18) to 1.6 to 4.2 (levels 1 to 18)

Guardian

Shield 80 to 200 to 70 to 150

Items

Death’s Dance

Post-mitigation damage storing: 20 percent for ranged champions to 10 percent for ranged champions

Champion select and mute testing

During patches 10.13 and 10.14, Riot is testing two new features to address “game-ruining” behavior in champion select. North America and Korea are up first, with other regions joining later during the test window.

Champion select muting blocks messages from the muted player in champion select and the mute carries over in-game.

For now, champion select reporting is only in place to collect data. After the experiment ends, Riot will use that data to plan out further investment in this type of penalty system.

Bugfixes and quality of life changes

Updated the names of Gangster Twitch, Mafia Jinx, Mafia Graves, and Mafia Miss Fortune to Crime City Twitch, Crime City Jinx, Crime City Graves, and Crime City Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune’s Q – Double Up now properly applies all on-hit effects like Press the Attack

Miss Fortune’s Q – Double Up now properly grants 2 stacks of Conqueror for her primary target and none for the secondary target regardless of whether Passive – Love Tap is applied or not

Glacial Augment’s tooltip no longer references targets hit by Energized-empowered attacks

Fixed a bug where Qiyana’s Q – Elemental Wrath would not damage its target if Qiyana died before the ability landed

Sylas no longer permanently gains health and increases in model size from successful kills with a stolen R – Feast from an enemy Cho’Gath

Urgot’s R – Fear Beyond Death’s execute indicator no longer appears on enemies’ health bars while the ability is on cooldown

Zoe’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble now properly applies its debuff on Baron regardless of where she casts it from

Kai’Sa’s W – Void Seeker now properly applies stacks of Passive – Second Skin on Baron regardless of where she casts it from

When attempting to place a fourth ward on the map, the mini-map now properly indicates which of the first three wards will be replaced

Yorick’s Mist Walkers, Zyra’s plants, and Shaco’s Jack-In-The-Boxes are able to properly activate Manaflow Band

Displacement effects like stuns, charms, etc. on Feared champions will no longer expire along with the Fear debuff when it times out

Malphite’s W – Thunderclap no longer reduces the amount of Hail of Blades stacks

Nautilus’ W – Titan’s Wrath shield VFX no longer persists in the place where Nautilus enters Fog of War

Sion’s W – Soul Furnace tooltip now properly indicates that its passive grants 4 maximum health when activated

Fiddlesticks’ E – Reap tooltip now properly contains information about increasing mana cost

Damaging with Jax’s Q – Leap Strike followed by two basic attacks will now properly activate Phase Rush and Electrocute

Twitch’s R – Spray and Pray empowered attacks now properly deal damage to the Nexus and enemy inhibitors regardless of range or angle

Umbral Glaive now properly deals extra damage to revealed traps

Caitlyn’s W – Yordle Snap Trap properly empowers only one basic attack

Multi-attacks from Runaan’s Hurricane’s unique passive, Wind’s Fury, properly give the holder 1 stack of Conqueror instead of a stack per enemy hit

Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s unique passive, Guinsoo’s Rage, will not trigger on the target when the holder’s basic attack is blocked or destroyed

Fixed a bug where the champion details page didn’t close automatically when renavigating to the game select screen

Enhanced data flows on the honor screen to provide better responsiveness

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Pool Party Jarvan IV

Pool Party Orianna

Pool Party Taliyah

Pool Party Syndra

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Chromas