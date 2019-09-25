League of Legends’ new High Noon skins get chromas on the PBE

Riot Games revealed that three new champions were joining the High Noon skin line earlier today. And now, all of their skin chromas have been discovered on the League of Legends PBE.

High Noon Ashe has five unique chromas to give the Frost Archer some snazzy new outfits when she hits Summoner’s Rift. Her colorways consist of light and dark blue, red, white, and purple. Ashe also has completely new voice lines and interactions with various High Noon Gothic champions.

Darius, on the other hand, will be getting six chroma skins, as well as a League Partner Program exclusive skin. His colorways are very similar to Ashe’s, with the collection featuring red, blue, pink, and yellow chromas. The LPP exclusive skin will be a green-themed cosmetic called Emerald.

Lastly, Hecarim will be bounding onto the Rift in five chromas as well. Black, red, yellow, pink, and green horsemen will be invading the jungle in the upcoming patch. Each skin is well-animated and designed, reflecting the theme of the untamed West.

These skins should be released during Patch 9.20, which is set to drop on Wednesday, Oct. 9.