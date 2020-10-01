League of Legends is down, according to reports

Hundreds of users are reporting they are having issues with League of Legends, according to Downdetector.

At the time of writing, there have been more than 300 reports of issues with League in the last hour. Riot also disabled ranked queues at approximately 6:35pm CT, according to its status page. The developer said the queue was disabled to investigate “an issue that’s negatively impacting games.”

User reports indicate League of Legends is having problems since 7:43 PM EDT. https://t.co/z8JxcPMocs RT if you're also having problems #LeagueofLegendsdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 1, 2020

In cases like these, Riot is typically fairly quick to fix whatever the problem is and restore the ranked queues. Riot did not report any problem with logins, which is sometimes a sign of a DDoS attack.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.