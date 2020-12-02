League of Legends EUW server down due to extended maintenance

It has been extended for three hours and is still ongoing.

As the Teamfight Tactics B-patch 10.24 was introduced globally to the servers last night, its introduction to the League of Legends Europe West server seems to have caused an extended maintenance that has yet to end.

An issue seems to have occurred, since the maintenance was initially set to end at 6am GMT (1am CT) but was extended several times, currently until 10am GMT (4am CT).

“We require a longer downtime period for our teams to complete their maintenance work,” Riot wrote on the official server status page.

The players who try to connect to the EUW server on League of Legends are greeted with this error message:

Although Riot has posted a message informing the players of the extended maintenance, the server status indicate no issue on the main page, which can make them think the issue is from their end although it involves the servers.

Some players have begun complaining on the official subreddit as the maintenance got extended every hour and has yet to end.

Update, Dec. 2 at 9:37 GMT: The maintenance is now over on the EUW server. The players can log in again.