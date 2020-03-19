League of Legends European Masters returns on April 6

Over the past couple of years, Europe has become one of the best League of Legends regions in the world because of its abundance of young, up-and-coming talent. The European Masters tournament, for example, has been a huge source of rising stars. And now, Riot Games has confirmed that it’s returning next month.

The tournament will start on Monday, April 6. It will be a perfect proving ground for European players to get their names out and for LEC teams to take notice of their skills. There are so many different teams from around the country participating that there’s no shortage of teams to watch.

Here’s the official schedule for the 2020 EU Masters:

April 6 to 9 – Play-Ins (Partner broadcast only)

April 13 to May 2 – Groups (Riot broadcast and partner broadcast)

May 4 to 5 – Quarterfinals (Riot broadcast and partner broadcast)

May 9 – Semifinals (Riot broadcast and partner broadcast)

May 10 – Finals (Riot broadcast and partner broadcast)

The play-in stage won’t be broadcast by Riot, but it’ll be available on Riot’s partner broadcast. The rest of the tournament will be available on the official EU Masters streaming channels.

For the 2020 EU Masters, there will be 12 prequalified teams from DACH, Spain, France, U.K., Poland, Nordics, Balkans, and Italy that will be headed straight into the group stage. Meanwhile, 16 other teams from countries around Europe will have to earn their spot in pool play by playing through a double round-robin bracket and a play-in knockout stage.

We’ve seen many players rise from successful EU Masters teams. Misfits Gaming’s roster is made up of multiple players from their 2019 Academy team, while former BIG Clan ADC Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság finally joined MAD Lions on the big stage in Berlin.

Don’t be surprised if another class of ambitious rookies emerges from this year’s tournament ready to take the LEC by storm.