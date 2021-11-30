League of Legends’ 2021 All-Star event officially canceled

Instead of playing online for a second straight year, the tournament is being canceled altogether.

Riot Games’ global esports division has canceled this year’s League of Legends All-Star event due to travel restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are pleased with the success of MSI and Worlds, after careful deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to forgo this year’s All-Star Event given COVID-19 travel constraints,” Riot said in a statement released earlier today. “This decision was not made lightly, as we know many fans and players around the world look forward to closing out the LoL Esports season at ASE.”

Riot specifically cited quarantine requirements as a major restraint on the event since participants in the All-Star event would have to quarantine for a longer period than the event’s duration. With League’s All-Star event only taking place over three days, a potential quarantine period could outlast the tournament altogether.

Last season, the League All-Star Event was held in a remote capacity, with the entire event taking place online. This year, Riot made the decision to forego online play since the company doesn’t feel that the format “captures the spirit of ASE, which is to bring pros, influencers, and fans together to celebrate the LoL Esports season with cross-regional competition.”

Instead of attempting to play online for the second straight year, League’s All-Star event will skip the 2021 season altogether. The 2022 professional League season is set to begin in January, with North America’s LCS and Europe’s LEC both beginning on Jan. 14.

